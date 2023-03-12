Android vs iOS: A Comparison of Volume Control Features

Android vs iOS: A Comparison of Volume Control Features
Russell Kidson
Mar 12, 2023
Updated • Mar 12, 2023
iOS
|
0

When using your mobile device, volume control is an essential feature that allows you to adjust the audio output to your preferences. Depending on the operating system, the user experience of volume control can vary greatly. 

In this article, we will explore how Android devices allow for easy and independent control of different audio elements, such as ringtones, notifications, music, and videos, and compare them to the volume control features of iOS. By doing so, we will highlight the advantages of Android over iOS, which can help you choose the platform that best suits your needs. 

Overall, this analysis will provide you with a better understanding of the key differences between Android and iOS in terms of audio control, and help you make informed decisions about your mobile device usage.

ADVERTISEMENT

iOS’s volume controls are outdated

If you have an iPhone, you’ll know that you can adjust the volume levels using two buttons located on the left-hand side. Within the Sounds & Haptics menu of the Settings app, you can also adjust the volume levels for ringtones and alert sounds to your liking. You can also independently control the ringtone and alert volume via software settings, ensuring they remain at a constant volume.

If you choose to allow physical button adjustments for ringtone and alert sounds, they will solely affect the volume levels for the ringer and alerts. You may need to manually adjust the volume levels for other types of media, such as music or videos, while playing the respective audio. Siri's volume level can only be adjusted when the virtual assistant is active.

If you mute your iPhone while retaining the "change with button" setting for the ringer volume, adjustments made to the physical volume buttons will only affect the ringer volume, which can be confusing. The nuanced approach to volume control on iOS may present a challenge, and it's important for Apple to continue exploring ways to enhance the user experience and simplify these controls.

Is Android’s volume control more effective?

When adjusting the volume on your Android device, you may prefer to have your phone on silent and rely on vibration for notifications. However, sometimes you may forget to adjust the volume, which can be inconvenient. Fortunately, Android has a useful trick that Apple simply doesn’t possess. When you do remember to adjust the volume, you'll be pleased to find a volume adjuster on the screen that provides different options for adjusting the volume of various audio components such as system alerts, Bixby Voice, ringtone, and media. This feature is user-friendly and easy to use, making it a convenient tool for controlling audio on your device.

When using an Android device, you can easily and independently control different audio elements such as ringtones, notifications, music, and videos. Unlike iOS, adjusting volume on Android devices is straightforward and does not require navigating through complicated settings or pressing buttons at specific times. While Android does not have a mute switch like the iPhone, you can quickly put your device on silent using the volume controls.

Android's volume control features are impressive, and allow you to tailor the volume levels to your preferences with ease. You can easily adjust the volume of various audio elements separately, without affecting the others. Moreover, adjusting the volume does not require any technical expertise or guesswork, making it accessible to all users. Overall, Android's volume control features are simple and user-friendly, setting them apart from the more nuanced approach of iOS.

Related: Apple’s ecosystem - A data-driven success story

Apple has a few things to learn from Android

it's clear that Android devices offer a more user-friendly and intuitive approach to volume control than their iOS counterparts. With the ability to independently control the volume levels of different audio elements such as ringtones, notifications, music, and videos, Android users have more flexibility in customizing their audio experience. The straightforward and easy-to-use design of Android's volume controls also sets them apart from the nuanced approach of iOS, which may be more challenging for some users to navigate.

While there are some areas where Android could improve, such as the lack of a mute switch, the overall simplicity and ease of use of Android's volume controls are impressive. In comparison to iOS, adjusting volume on Android devices is a more seamless and hassle-free experience, making it a standout feature for users.

Advertisement

Related content

Who is stealin' now Apple?

Who is stealin' now Apple?
10 Useful iOS Shortcuts to Simplify Your Life

Unlock Your Productivity: 10 Useful iOS Shortcuts to Simplify Your Life

Apple don't like AI: start to block AI email app
Telecom Giants Unite to Take Down Tech Titans Google and Apple in Landmark Agreement

Telecom Giants Unite to Take Down Tech Titans Google and Apple in Landmark Agreement
Complains of iCloud Backup Issues After Updating to iOS 16.3

Tons of Complaints of iCloud Backup Issues After Updating to iOS 16.3
Apple announced a big update to Apple Maps main

Apple announced a big update to Apple Maps. Here's what it looks like

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved