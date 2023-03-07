No more getting lost at airports, thanks to Uber

Uber introduced new airport ride-finding features. The company will allow customers to book trips up to 90 days in advance, provides extensive walking instructions with images for major airports, and adjust ETA times to include going to baggage claim.

The change is intended to assist users and drivers in meeting up more efficiently and cut down on drivers' waiting time at the curb.

Uber wants to help you while you fly

The Transportation Security Administration warned last month that it expects increased passenger volumes this spring as travel trends are starting to reverse back to pre-pandemic levels. Thus, this change comes just in time for the busy Spring Break travel season. Good timing!

The new features are accessible at over 30 airports worldwide. All three of New York City's major airports (John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty), as well as Los Angeles International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, and Miami International Airport, are among those in the United States where this service will be offered.

“With travel roaring back, we’ve been innovating on ways to redesign your airport experience from beginning to end so that you’re not just getting to and from the airport, but also getting through it with less stress. Our new series of products and features will help you plan for your upcoming trips and make your airport travel smoother than ever.” -Jen You, head of product for rides at Uber

It's obvious why the enhancements were made. Uber faces hard competition from Lyft, taxis, and even rental vehicle companies in the airport travel service market. If Uber could provide detailed directions, you might be more likely to use it.

Uber's improvements are not limited to this. Recently, Uber deployed a redesigned app that embraces iPhone features.

Where can you use these new features?

According to Uber, the following airports' chosen terminals support in-app directions to pickup:

US&C: Atlanta (ATL), Baltimore (BWI), Boston (BOS), Calgary (YYC), Dallas (DFW), Chicago (MDW, ORD), Fort-Lauderdale (FLL), Los Angeles (LAX), Miami (MIA), Minneapolis (MSP), New Jersey (EWR), New York (JFK, LGA), Orlando (MCO), San Francisco (SFO), Seattle (SEA), Toronto (YYZ), Washington DC (DCA, IAD)

International: Bangalore (BLR), Delhi (DEL), Hyderabad (HYD), London (LHR), Madrid (MAD), Melbourne (MEL), Mexico City (MEX), Paris (CDG, ORY), Rome (FCO), São Paulo (CGH, GRU), Sydney (SYD)

