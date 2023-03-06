Let Grogu mess up Chrome for you

With Season 3 of The Mandalorian releasing on Disney+, Google has decided to have some fun on Chrome. There’s a neat trick where the foundling appears on the browser and causes chaos with the Force every time you click on him. To make this happen, type ‘The Mandalorian’ or ‘Grogu’ in the search panel on your desktop or Android or iOS mobile device.

When you see Grogu appear with a blue arrow above his head, just click on him. He’ll use the Force to scatter items on the browser. The more you click on him, the more he throws items around. It’s ok, though. Refreshing the browser will set everything right again.

It’s a neat trick by Google to celebrate the launch of Season 3 on Disney+. It’s not as if we don’t get enough of Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us on HBO Max; because we don’t. I finally finished Season 1 of The Mandalorian this past weekend, which is when his face was finally revealed. Luckily, it wasn’t to an organic lifeform, as that goes against the creed of the Mandalors.

Sadly, Chrome is the only Google product that Grogu appears on. It would have been nice to see this effect on other products, such as Drive, Docs, or Sheets. Thankfully, the changes aren’t permanent, so it’s just a fun moment to enjoy some Star Wars content on your phone or PC.

