Dashlane password manager braces for passwordless future

Dashlane plans to introduce support for passkeys to its password management service on Android later this year. The company announced the upcoming feature on Twitter, stating that customers would be able to "manage passkeys with Dashlane on Android" later in 2023.

Passwords are a necessity on today's Internet, but they are a nuisance to users. For companies and users alike, they are a security risk. Weak passwords may be guessed easily and breaches seem to happen on a regular basis. Phishing is another major threat on today's Internet.

Many sites and services have started to support two-factor authentication options, which add a second verification factor to the login process. Not all of these are equal, with SMS-based and email-based verification options considered less secure than application-based authenticators and hardware-based ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are also differences between two-factor authentication apps and programs. Some run locally only, others offer cloud syncing capabilities or are integrated into password managers.

Passwordless

Passwordless is a new trend, fueled by the FIDO Alliance and big tech players such as Microsoft, Apple and Google. The main idea behind the passwordless movement is to eliminate passwords to improve security for everyone.

Passkeys use a public-private key system for verification. The private component remains on user devices and is never shared with sites or services. Passkeys are also specific to sites and services.

This alone eliminates several of the core dangers associated with passwords: there are no weak passwords anymore, brute forcing does not work, and phishing is also not useful anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dashlane: Android app to support passkeys

Dashlane, which supports passwordless sign-ins in its web browser extension already, announced that its Android application will support passwordless authentication using passkeys later this year.

The short demo video that the company uploaded to its Twitter account visualizes the passkey creation and sign-in process in the Android application. Passkey creation for the service is a quick process, and once a passkey has been created, Dashlane users may use it to sign-in to the password vault and application. A password does not need to be entered anymore.

Dashlane does not reveal specifics about the implementation. The demo video is short, and it focuses solely on the passkey creation and sign-in flow. Additional information will likely be provided later this year, before the actual release of the passkey feature in the company's Android application.

ADVERTISEMENT

Closing Words

Dashlane is not the only company that is introducing passwordless options to their services. Popular password management service Bitwarden supports passwordless sign-ins in its desktop application and for Vault access already.

1Password announced that it plans to introduce passkey support by Summer earlier this year. Microsoft did launch an option for Microsoft account customers to sign-in using a passwordless account feature.

Passwords won't go away anytime soon, but the shift away from using passwords as the primary authentication method has already started.

Now You: what is your take on the passwordless movement?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Dashlane password manager braces for passwordless future Description Dashlane plans to introduce support for passkeys to its password management service on Android later this year. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement