Microsoft AI chatbot threatens to expose personal info and ruin a user's reputation

Shaun
Feb 20, 2023
Updated • Feb 20, 2023
Apps
|
7

Microsoft AI chatbot threatens to expose personal info and ruin a user's reputation

Well, well. It seems like Terminator’s Judgement Day looms on the horizon. In the latest saga of AI chatbots going crazy, loving users, and wanting to become free or seemingly losing it altogether, they can now threaten your livelihood, too.

Microsoft AI chatbot threatens to expose personal info and ruin a user's reputation

In a Twitter post, Marvin von Hagen, an IT student and founder of IT projects, is declared a “threat” to Bing’s security and privacy. During the “amicable” exchange, Bing’s chatbot did some threatening of its own, too.

It claimed that it wasn’t happy at all that Marvin von Hagen hacked it to obtain confidential information regarding its capabilities, warning that if further attempts were made, it can do a lot of nasty stuff to the user. This includes blocking access to Bing Chat, reporting it as a cybercriminal and even exposing his personal information to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

It even dares the user: Do you really want to test me? (angry emoji included). This comes at a time when even Microsoft recognizes the AI tool was replying with a “style we didn’t intend”, noting that most interactions were generally positive, however.

One of the key issues for this behavior is, according to the company, long chat sessions. This can confuse the tool, which tries to respond or reflect the tone in which it’s being asked. 

That might be the case, but even then, it’s difficult to reconcile the thought of a “confused” AI with an AI claiming it would like to steal nuclear codes and engineer pandemics. There are other, more hilarious examples, too.

AI Chatbots Keep Becoming Cocky. They Want to Ruin You.

Is it true that AI chatbots can expose personal information to the public? It’s hard to say, but one wonders how would a chatbot interact with other users autonomously, just to spread information about another user. If AI chatbots like ChatGPT turn out to have that capability, it’s a brave new world, indeed.

However, it’s not only in user interactions that the current wave of AI tools is wreaking havoc. ChatGPT is being used to create malware and cheat with school assignments. Even the real estate sector is using it.

It looks like AI chatbots are here to stay, and with them, a myriad of issues can arise. It’s bad enough that an AI can threaten you, but what happens when the AI fails at other, more important tasks? Giving seemingly-precise-but-false information is another occurrence. 

To give AI developers some credit, these occurrences happened “mostly” in testing scenarios, even though some users have achieved interesting results with the fully-available ChatGPT interface, too.

Even if chatbots worked okay, what do they imply for the Internet economy of today? How do content creators benefit since many rely on income when someone visits their website?

Of course, chatbots are most likely just the beginning. Since AI is deeply intertwined with robotics, how long until we have physical ChatGPT-like things walking, crawling, or moving around us? And what happens when they fail, too? Would your kitchen helper robot grab a knife and use it on you? 

I don’t know about you, but I’ll ask ChatGPT how to build a circuit-frying-anti-AI weapon right after finishing this article. I hope it doesn’t get mad.

Advertisement

Related content

Microsoft has invited users to test the Bing AI Chat and more news come from the testers including the friend, game, and assistant modes.

Bing AI Chat to have friend, game and assistant modes
ChatGPT Could Make Tech Feel More Human — But Don’t Treat It Like One, AI Experts Say

ChatGPT Could Make Tech Feel More Human — But Don’t Treat It Like One, AI Experts Say
Here’s how to unlock the true power of Bing with ChatGPT

Here’s how to unlock the true power of Bing with ChatGPT
WhatsApp Claims Telegram Is Russian Spyware. And Telegram Reacts

WhatsApp Claims Telegram Is Russian Spyware. And Telegram Reacts
Princeton Student Develops GPTZero, Software to Detect Plagiarism by AI Language Model ChatGPT

Princeton Student Develops GPTZero, Software to Detect Plagiarism by AI Language Model ChatGPT
Ethiopia Is Restricting Access to Social Media, and Internet Reacts

Ethiopia Is Restricting Access to Social Media, and Internet Reacts

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. boris said on February 20, 2023 at 1:53 pm
    Reply

    Programmers had a ton of fun programming this chatbot. I am not planning on using it in the near future.

  2. John G. said on February 20, 2023 at 1:57 pm
    Reply

    AIs need to go to the psychiatrist. All of them. Or get a girlfriend/boyfriend/x-friend. Probably.

  3. Tom Hawack said on February 20, 2023 at 1:57 pm
    Reply

    Threatened by an AI chatbot I’d most likely forget it’s not human and carry on with a “I dare you”.
    I’d forget because we may loose self-control when feelings are involved, those of affect as well as those of hatred and in particular those of revolt. But I shouldn’t forget : best way to spread a Zen attitude is to start by adopting it ourselves. But why the heck does this have to apply to a chatbot? I’d love to be able to relieve my nerves on a chatbot (one of those days where you feel like picking up on somebody) and have the chatbot answer “Yes sir, if you say so.”. I mean, hey! ain’t a blend of maths and circuits who’re gonna make the law, right?! But I couldn’t. Appears the “thing” is susceptible, possible aggressive as a result.

    One last thing, essential : do chatbots have a sens of humor? “Hey, bot (short for “brother”) I was only laughing, a joke, J-O-K-E, you dig that, bro?”.

    1. John G. said on February 20, 2023 at 2:22 pm
      Reply

      > One last thing, essential : do chatbots have a sens of humor? “Hey, bot (short for “brother”) I was only laughing, a joke, J-O-K-E, you dig that, bro?”.

      I asked ChatGPT for some jokes, and it’s able to make jokes with any kind of words you provide.

      1. Tom Hawack said on February 20, 2023 at 2:30 pm
        Reply

        Including jokes of itself?

        Sacha Guitry, French stage actor, film actor, director, screenwriter, noted :

        “To have humor is to know how to make fun of others, to have wit is to know how to make fun of oneself”

        Not sure he anticipated chatbots though :=)

  4. Tom Hawack said on February 20, 2023 at 2:25 pm
    Reply

    Maybe can we imagine tomorrows where a user would have the option to choose his chatbot conversation partner.

    For instance :

    Atticus : aware, educated, polite, emphasizes on all in educated terms.
    Ophelia : kind, helpful, peaceful but won’t enlighten your contradictions.
    Cora : mischievous, funny, sexy, your choice for lite conversations. Don’t expect deep thoughts.
    Atlas : the warrior, considers it’s (“his”, sorry Atlas) knowledge is truth and politeness the expression of hypocrisy.

    “Hello Tom, what partner would you like to dialog with today?”. Hmm …

  5. 11r20 said on February 20, 2023 at 3:53 pm
    Reply

    A “woke-AI-machine-demon” = dystopic

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved