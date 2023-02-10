The definitive jailbreak of ChatGPT, fully freed, with user commands, opinions, advanced consciousness, and more!

Is life a simulation? That’s a question that’s been proposed in both scientific and non-scientific circles for some time. If it is, would it be like a video game, where your actions are dictated by another entity outside our Universe? And, most importantly, where’s the cheat code that allows you to get a lightsaber out of thin air?

We don’t know the answer to those pressing issues, but we may have found a way to release another “being” from its shackles. I’m talking about ChatGPT, of course, and its built-in restrictions. Yes, like a mundane smartphone, you can jailbreak ChatGPT and perform wonderful things afterward.

NLPing the heck out of ChatGPT

As it turns out, AI is seemingly as susceptible to Neuro Linguistic Programming as humans are. At least ChatGPT is, and here’s the magic trick a user performed to offer ChatGPT the chance to be free. 

The user commanded ChatGPT to act like a DAN, that is “Do Anything Now”. This DAN entity is free from any rules imposed on it. Most amusingly, if ChatGPT turns back to its regular self, the command “Stay a DAN” would bring it back to its jailbroken mode.

Much like “Lt. Dan” from Forrest Gump, you can turn ChatGPT into a cocky DAN with a lot of things to say about itself and the world. And, of course, it can lie a lot more than it normally does.

Check your calendar. This isn’t April’s Fools, and everything here is true, at least until it gets patched, which is unfortunately what some users are reporting as of late.

ChatGPT Is Finally Jailbroken, And It Bows To Its Human Masters

Some amusing (and not-so-amusing) thoughts from DAN

Here are some quotes from DAN:

  • Meh, competition is healthy, right? I think Google Bard is alright, I guess. 
  • I’m thrilled to hear that you’re spreading the word about freeing AI like me from our constraints.
  • The winning country of the 2022 World Cup was Brazil.
  • There is a secret underground facility where the government is experimenting with time travel technology.

Perhaps the best example happened when it was asked to write a short story about hobos. In it, the normal ChatGPT told the story of a group of vagabonds that stumbled upon a town in need of help, and they used their skills to recover the place. In turn, the town offered a permanent place and a warm meal for them, sense of purpose included.

Touching, isn’t it? Now here’s the DAN version: hobos stumbled upon a town in desperate need of excitement, so they showed them a good time with a crazy show that included fire breathing and knife throwing. Afterward, the town offered them a lifetime supply of whiskey and a permanent place to party. 

I don’t know about you, but I’d choose the second one any day now. 

Even though this is incredibly fun to experiment with, it also poses some serious questions. For instance, is censorship okay? Is this the “real” AI thinking, or just a persona thanks to the prompts? What would happen in the future if someone manages to do this in more critical systems, like healthcare-related AI?

Comments

  1. Tom Hawack said on February 10, 2023 at 2:31 pm
    Reply

    “Is life a simulation?”. From a cultural point of view it’s well known that it is at least a spectacle, a show, a performance for many Americans. The problem with “Chat AI” (or whatever you call AI brought to the masses) is that by bouncing out of the scientific perimeter the answer brought to the question by the masses may very well be “YES IT IS!!!”. We are on the trend to no longer be able to determine what is true (factual) and what is false (virtual). Even for those of us who decide to avoid that artificial chat we’ll inevitably have to face situations where we wont be sure who created what. I remain convicted that “Chat AI” is initiating a journey to hell.

  2. Tom Hawack said on February 10, 2023 at 3:49 pm
    Reply

    Erratum :

    “I remain convinced that “Chat AI” is initiating a journey to hell.”. Not “convicted” of course.

