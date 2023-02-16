1Password has released a significant update for its iOS and Mac platforms, as well as Android, PC, and Linux. The update includes over 100 new features, improvements, and bug fixes. Some of the most notable updates include the ability to reorder fields and sections within items, new keyboard shortcuts, enhanced search capabilities, and support for Continuity and Handoff on Apple devices.

The company has provided a comprehensive list of all the new features and changes on its blog for version 8.10.0, which were developed based on user feedback. The extensive list of improvements and fixes is a testament to the company's dedication to enhancing the user experience of its password management software.

What’s new for iOS?

It is now possible to search a list of items by swiping down and using the search field.

Fields and sections inside items can be reordered.

Keyboard shortcuts have been added to the app, which can be accessed by pressing and holding the Command key.

Vaults can be edited and deleted by opening the vault and tapping the overflow menu button.

The search function for items now displays the full list of results, which may take a few moments to appear.

MDM-managed preference keys are now supported.

Support for Continuity and Handoff of items between Apple devices has been added.

What’s new for MacOS?

Editing an item is more flexible now as you can reorder its sections and fields.

1Password Unencrypted Export (1PUX) is now faster thanks to its capability to compress only necessary files.

Searching for an item in the search bar will now show its keyboard shortcut to open its details.

The SSH agent now provides an auth prompt for unsupported apps instead of rejecting their requests.

1Password CLI can now be installed through the 1Password menu in the menu bar.

Autofill behavior settings have now been redesigned for better accessibility.

As you can see, there’s a whole grocery list of changes to the 1Password utility. We didn’t publish the full update notes here, but you can get the full list of updates for both iPhone and iPad/Mac here.

