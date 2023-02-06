If you’re an Apple enthusiast and think the current iPhone offerings aren’t enough, you might be in luck. As it turns out, a new iPhone might be in the works and set for release next year. This new iPhone would be even more expensive than the iPhone 15 Pro Max and offer even more stuff than this upcoming model.

If you’re considering replacing your older iPhone, you might want to wait a while until more information is available. All this is coming from a single source, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg. And his reports are confusing, to say the least, so take everything with a grain of salt.

To start, Gurman reported earlier that Apple was considering rebranding the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max to “iPhone 15 Ultra”. That meant there wouldn’t be any new phone other than the Pro Max. However, the rumor currently claims that Apple ditched the idea and is developing a new, more expensive phone instead, because it can.

From then on, it’s pure speculation as to what this new offering would entail. Especially since the 15th iPhone iterations aren’t released yet, and there are still many rumors surrounding them. Hopefully, Apple is sticking to the “Ultra” brand and not adding even more words to the new phone such as Pro Super Max.

An obvious thought is what could an “Ultra” version offer that is not found on the Pro Max. The answer is simple: more bells and whistles for those with the wallet to afford them. This generally means “bigger everything”.

It wouldn’t be surprising that this “Ultra” version has a bigger screen, a bigger or faster processor, a better camera, and the ability to integrate yourself with an AI to become one with the Matrix. Just kidding on that last one, hopefully.

One thing that’s likely to happen if this Ultra model ever releases is the dropping of the charging port, and probably the addition of features to make it future-proof somehow. After all, nobody wants to pay who-knows-how-much for it to become obsolete, fast.

Since the unveiling of the iPhone Pro line, Apple has been actively looking to differentiate these devices from the peasant-geared iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15. For instance, WiFi connectivity in the Pro version is 6E, whereas the others use older WiFi 6 features.

There are also haptic volume and power buttons, and redesigned titanium frames. The Pro Max is also supposed to have a periscope camera lens and a haptically responsive keypad, a feature it’ll share with the regular iPhone 15.

It’s difficult to assess whether an iPhone Ultra is a good idea or not at this point where the whole 15th generation is still coming. This makes every supposed detail a bit underwhelming since nobody truly knows what the iPhone 15 Pro Max is all about.

So, if you’re eagerly anticipating the iPhone 15 series, you might want to restrain yourself from running to your favorite store to get the Pro Max whenever it releases.

