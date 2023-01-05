Firefox 108.0.2 will be released later today fixing crashes

Mozilla plans to release Firefox 108.0.2 later today, if you are reading this on January 5, 2023. The new Firefox Stable release addresses browser crashes.

Most Firefox installations will receive the update automatically after release. The automatic updating functionality of the browser will download and install it on most devices. The checks for updates do not happen in real-time. Firefox users may select Menu > Help > About Firefox to speed up the process, or download the update manually from Mozilla once it is released officially.

Firefox users who experience major crashes may download the release early from Mozilla's release server. Please note that there is a tiny chance that the listed version will be modified again before official release.

The release notes have not been published yet. An entry on Mozilla's bug tracking website Bugzilla reveals that the new version of Firefox addresses crashes of the browser.

The report confirms that the crashes are caused by access violation exceptions and that it is one of the top crashes according to Firefox Telemetry data.

Firefox development editions have been updated already to address the issue. The Extended Support Release version of Firefox appears to be unaffected by the issue.

It is unclear at this point if Firefox 108.0.2 will include other changes, or if the release focuses on the crash fix. We will update the article after Mozilla published the official release notes here.

Now You: have you experienced browser crashes recently? (via Deskmodder)

