Firefox 108.0.2 will be released later today fixing crashes

Martin Brinkmann
Jan 5, 2023
Firefox
|
2

Mozilla plans to release Firefox 108.0.2 later today, if you are reading this on January 5, 2023. The new Firefox Stable release addresses browser crashes.

firefox 108.0.2

Most Firefox installations will receive the update automatically after release. The automatic updating functionality of the browser will download and install it on most devices. The checks for updates do not happen in real-time. Firefox users may select Menu > Help > About Firefox to speed up the process, or download the update manually from Mozilla once it is released officially.

Firefox users who experience major crashes may download the release early from Mozilla's release server. Please note that there is a tiny chance that the listed version will be modified again before official release.

ADVERTISEMENT

The release notes have not been published yet. An entry on Mozilla's bug tracking website Bugzilla reveals that the new version of Firefox addresses crashes of the browser.

The report confirms that the crashes are caused by access violation exceptions and that it is one of the top crashes according to Firefox Telemetry data.

Firefox development editions have been updated already to address the issue. The Extended Support Release version of Firefox appears to be unaffected by the issue.

It is unclear at this point if Firefox 108.0.2 will include other changes, or if the release focuses on the crash fix. We will update the article after Mozilla published the official release notes here.

Now You: have you experienced browser crashes recently? (via Deskmodder)

Summary
Firefox 108.0.2 will be released later today fixing crashes
Article Name
Firefox 108.0.2 will be released later today fixing crashes
Description
Mozilla plans to release Firefox 108.0.2 later today to address crashes in the Stable version of the web browser.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

firefox user-agent internet explorer

Mozilla changes Firefox's user agent because of Internet Explorer 11
firefox android save pdf

How to save webpages as PDF in Firefox for Android
firefox assistive technologies

Firefox's Accessibility Performance is getting a huge boost
firefox cookiebanners

Configure Firefox to reject cookie banners automatically
firefox no url but search term

Firefox may soon display the search term instead of the Search Engine's address
Firefox for Android Nightly adds support for 5 more extensions

Mozilla hints at unlocking more add-ons for Firefox for Android

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Tom Hawack said on January 5, 2023 at 12:19 pm
    Reply

    Running Firefox 108.0, no crashes.
    Hadn’t updated to 108.0.1 because I wasn’t concerned by the fixes.
    Won’t update to 108.0.2 (unless Release notes specify anything else than crashes) but rather wait for 109.0 (coming January 10th I presume).

    I wonder what the crashes are about. I wouldn’t be surprised it concerns Win10/11 users. More than once minor updates referred to crashes I never encountered : because of Win7, because of tightened tweaks?

  2. John G. said on January 5, 2023 at 12:29 pm
    Reply

    No crashes noticed here in previous version. Thanks for the article.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved