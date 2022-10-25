Chrome 107 Stable is now available with 14 security fixes

Martin Brinkmann
Oct 25, 2022
Google Chrome
Google released a new stable version of its Chrome web browser a moment ago. Chrome 107 Stable is out for all supported desktop operating systems and for Android. The web browser update is distributed over the coming days and even weeks as usually to the entire installation base. Chrome users who want to upgrade early can do so by checking for updates manually.

chrome 107 stable

All that requires is to load chrome://settings/help in the browser's address bar or select Menu > Help > About Google Chrome. The page that opens displays the current installed version and runs a check for new versions. Any version that is found will be downloaded and installed. A restart is required to complete the upgrade to the new Chrome version.

Chrome 107

The upgrade brings the desktop version of Chrome to 107.0.5304.62 for Mac, 107.0.5304.68 for Linux and 107.0.5304.62/63 for Windows, and the Android version to 107.0.5304.54.  Desktop and Android versions of Chrome address the same set of vulnerabilities in earlier versions of the web browser.

Google notes that Chrome 107 patches 14 different security issues. The highest severity rating is "high", second only to the critical rating. Google makes no mention of exploits in the wild, but it is still recommended to update as early as possible to protect the browser from potential attacks.

Chrome's Platform Status page lists eleven different improvements in Chrome. Most of these are interesting to developers only; a notable exception is that Google enabled support for HEVC hardware decoding on all supported systems. The feature requires supported hardware and an operating system that supports HEVC.

Google does not list all changes that it makes to Chrome on the platform status page, nor on official company blogs. It is possible that Chrome 107 includes changes that users will notice once they have updated to the browser. For now, it is mostly an uneventful release that should be considered a security update first and foremost.

Now You: do you run Chrome? When do you upgrade the browser usually?

