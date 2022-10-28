Google Chrome 107 update fixes security vulnerability that is exploited in the wild

Google released a second security update this week for its Chrome web browser; it patches a security vulnerability that is exploited. Google released Chrome Stable 107 earlier this week and addressed 14 different security issues in the update.

The security update is available for desktop versions of Chrome and for Android. The Chrome Stable Extended channel was updated as well, but Google makes no mention of the security fix in the release notes.

The security update is available already. Most Chrome web browsers will receive the update automatically, thanks to the integrated automatic updating functionality of the web browser.

These updates do not happen in real-time. Chrome users may run manual checks to install the security update and protect their devices against potential exploits. Load chrome://settings/help in the browser's address bar or select Menu > Help > About Google Chrome, to start the update check. Chrome downloads and installs any update that it finds during the check automatically. A restart of the browser is required to complete the process.

Chrome should display the version 107.0.5304.87 on Mac and Linux devices, and 07.0.5304.87/88 on Windows devices after the update installation.

The official release notes provide little information. The update has a severity rating of high and it is listed as a type confusion vulnerability in V8. It has been reported to Google by Avast employees.

Google notes that it is aware of reports that the security issue is exploited in the wild. The company does not provide additional details on the exploit or how widespread these attacks are. Chrome users and administrators may want to update the browser to the new version as soon as possible to protect it from potential attacks.

Now You: when was the last time you updated your browser?

