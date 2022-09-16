Microsoft Edge 105.0.1343.42 Stable fixes 8 security issues

Microsoft released a security update for the stable version of the company's Edge web browser. Microsoft Edge 105.0.1343.42 fixes eight security issues in the web browser.

The security update is already available. Most Edge installations will receive the update automatically, thanks to the built-in updating functionality of the browser.

Edge users may speed up the installation of the update by loading edge://settings/help in the browser's address bar, or selecting Menu > Help > About Microsoft Edge alternatively.

Edge displays the installed version and runs a check for updates. The browser should pick up the security update at this point and install it automatically. A restart is required to complete the process.

Microsoft does not reveal much about the security update in the release announcement on the official Deploy Edge website.

Microsoft has released the latest?Microsoft Edge Stable Channel (Version 105.0.1343.42), which incorporates the latest Security Updates of the Chromium project.

The security updates are not specific to Microsoft Edge, but affect all Chromium-based web browsers. Google released the last security update for Chrome on September 14, 2022. The update fixed 11 different security issues in Chrome, including several rated with a severity of high.

Microsoft patched the security issues relevant to the Edge browser. All Chromium-based browsers share a core, but companies may add features to the browser that are custom; this explains the difference in the number of issues patched in Chrome and in Edge.

The maximum severity rating of the issues patched in Microsoft Edge is high, the second highest after critical.

Edge users who want to know more may check the release notes on Microsoft's Update Guide website.

Windows users who have Edge installed on their devices may want to upgrade the browser as soon as possible, even if it is not the primary browser on the system.

