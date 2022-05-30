Bionic Reading: promises better, faster and more focused reading
Bionic Reading is a reading system that is designed to improve reading through the use of typographic highlights. The system highlights parts of words in texts to guide the human eye and have the human brain complete words automatically to improve reading speed and text understanding.
Jiffy Reader is one of the first browser extensions that brings the reading system to web browsers. It is an open source extension that is already listed on the Chrome Web Store. Users may check out the GitHub repository, as it is hosting the source code and extension files for Chromium, Firefox and Opera.
Note: we could not get the Firefox add-on to install, as Firefox returned a "corrupt" error during the installation process.
The Chrome extension installs fine in all Chromium-based browsers, including Chrome and Edge. The extension needs access to all pages that get opened in the browser. It is disabled by default and displays a configuration window when it is activated in the browser's toolbar.
The interface has a toggle to turn the reading system on or off. Since it is blocked from running automatically by default, hitting the toggle will enable the system on the active webpage. There is a checkbox to enable it by default, but this enables it on all types of sites, including non-article sites or pages.
Once enabled, bionic reading bolds parts of all of the words on the site; this may look like a badly formatted site to most users on first try. The system needs time to get accustomed to it.
The extension includes customization options to modify the reading system for all sites. The three main options let users change the saccades interval, the fixations strength, and the line height.
The saccades interval is set to 0 by default, which means that parts of most words are highlighted. You may change its value to a positive integer to skip more words. Setting this to 1 will highlight every second or third word only in the text, which may improve readability for some readers.
The fixations strength parameter defines the strength of the highlighting. Setting it to a lower value will reduce the number of highlighted characters in the text, setting it to a higher value may increase it. Line height finally changes the height of lines in the article.
Closing Words
Bionic Reading is an interesting reading system that may not work for everyone. Some may dislike the chaotic display of text, others may find it to reduce the reading speed because of the seemingly random nature of the highlighting.
Chromium-based users may give it a try to see if it improves their reading comprehension and speed.
Now You: do you use speed reading or reading comprehension systems? (via Caschy)
Comments
It’s Russian.
A Russian ‘reading system’, approved by the authorities? So to ‘guide the human eye’ and ‘the human brain’, war and invading a neighbouring country becomes special military operation and butchering civilians, bombing hospitals, schools, residential areas, etc. becomes a peacekeeping mission to liberate said country from nazis?
No wonder Martin could not get the Firefox add-on to install and got a ‘corrupt’ error, while the Chrome extension installs fine. Google always had less scruples.
:-(
It’s Russian, and? And what? Dostoevsky was Russian, Vodka is Russian. Will I forbid myself from reading and drinking Russian? I understand that an invaded country may have the human reaction of bashing anything related to the invader but for my part i consider this as a sad implication of sufferance and dramas. Sad but normal. But far from the war zone I believe another of my privileged situation is to be able to not mistake the crimes of a State with its inhabitants, its culture. I have nothing against Russian people, I have a terrible state of mind and state of feelings against its administration, only.
When the States invaded Koweit then Irak within the lie of hidden mass-destruction weapons, France opposed at the very United Nations and followed French bashing and French fries renamed Liberty fries at the White House canteens. Is this what we want in a civilized world?
Bionic reading. Wow. Is it that in a world where everything is fast post-effects include that of reading at a traditional tempo, too slow, similar to walking at a normal pace after exiting a moving-sidewalk : odd feelings of being a snail?
Fast-food, fast-viewing, fast-reading. We have accelerators for videos (because no need to waste time when the brains understands it all at faster deployment?), accelerators for eating (why waste time calmly around a table when a burger and a coke fills in 10 minutes?), accelerators for moving around (why walk to the baker a mile away when the car is available?).
Maybe have we forgotten a time a pace of the past to the point of finding it hard to concentrate ow what allows less easily speed : the fact of reading. That would mean that bionic reading is the medicine.
Do I use speed reading or reading comprehension systems? I prefer to try by myself to imagine for the time being a bubble in which I return to another time-space continuum, calm, zen for the sake of reading independently of a stressing speedy environment. When finished, exit the bubble… and run, run, run, back to productivity, faster hence more, run, run, run for your life, buddy, run.