Default Windows apps have a much larger size than reported

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 24, 2022
Windows 11 Help
|
1

Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system includes dozens of default applications that are available by default right after installation on first run. Some of these applications provide core functionality, like photo viewing, media playing or plain text editing. Others have a narrow focus that is of use to a small subset of Windows users only.

windows 11 actual app storage space

Many of the preinstalled apps can be removed from the Windows machine, either through Settings > Apps, PowerShell commands, or by using a program like winget, the Windows Packet Manager. The apps occupy disk space and some administrators may want to remove them to free up space on a drive

When it comes to determining the actual size these apps occupy, administrators will run into roadblocks. The Settings > Apps listing is useless for this, as many of the default Windows apps are listed with a few Kilobytes of size only.

ADVERTISEMENT

windows 11 app sizes

The storage readings are not correct. The reason for the low number that is reported for preinstalled Windows apps is that these applications may be installed into multiple folders. Microsoft's Settings application returns the size of one of the folders as it ignores any other folder that stores application files.

The same is true when you run regular PowerShell commands to return application listings.

Michael Niehaus analyzed the behavior on Windows 11. He published his findings in a blog post on his website and created a PowerShell script that returns the full size of default applications on Windows systems.

The PowerShell script is available as a download. Just download the zip archive to the local system and extract it to get started.

Use the Start Menu to launch an elevated PowerShell prompt, navigate to the folder the script is stored in, and run .\Get-AppSizes.ps1 -online | Out-GridView to get the output.

Note that you need to allow the execution of third-party scripts and select "run once" when prompted to run it. Cautious users may look at the code before they run the script to make sure it is safe to run.

Get-AppxProvisionedPackage -online | % {
# Get the main app package location using the manifest
$loc = Split-Path ( [Environment]::ExpandEnvironmentVariables($_.InstallLocation) ) -Parent
If ((Split-Path $loc -Leaf) -ieq 'AppxMetadata') {
$loc = Split-Path $loc -Parent
}
# Get a pattern for finding related folders
$matching = Join-Path -Path (Split-Path $loc -Parent) -ChildPath "$($_.DisplayName)*"
$size = (Get-ChildItem $matching -Recurse -ErrorAction Ignore | Measure-Object -Property Length -Sum).Sum
# Add the results to the output
$_ | Add-Member -NotePropertyName Size -NotePropertyValue $size
$_ | Add-Member -NotePropertyName InstallFolder -NotePropertyValue $loc
$_
} | Select DisplayName, PackageName, Version, InstallFolder, Size

The PowerShell script opens a new window, that lists each application in its own row. Each app is listed with its name, package name, install folder, version and size. The size is listed in bytes. Most apps have a size of ten Megabytes and more. Some, YourPhone, Windows Store, Windows Communication Apps, or Microsoft Teams, are much larger than that.

Closing Words

Microsoft should readjust the size readings in the Apps listing of the Settings application, as the small sizes of the installed apps give users and administrators an incorrect impression.

Now You: do you remove preinstalled apps on your machines? (via Deskmodder)

Summary
Default Windows apps have a much larger size than reported
Article Name
Default Windows apps have a much larger size than reported
Description
Want to know how much storage space the preinstalled apps on Windows devices occupy? Use a handy script to find out, as Windows itself does not provide these answers in Settings > Apps.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

windows 11 turn off notifications

How to block all notifications or notifications from specific apps in Windows 11
uninstall not available phone link

How to uninstall Phone Link on Windows devices
How to set the default browser in Windows 11

Windows 11 allows you to set the default browser in a single click, here's how to do it
Windows Defender is causing videos to open slowly in Windows 11 Beta

Windows Defender is causing videos to open slowly in Windows 11 Beta; here's how to fix it
Windows 11 Smart App Control SAC

Smart App Control in Windows 11 explained
quick access windows

How to block Quick Access from displaying folders and files dynamically in Windows 10 and 11

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Frankel said on April 24, 2022 at 11:05 am
    Reply

    >Now You: do you remove preinstalled apps on your machines?

    Yes, no need for phone app and xbox tripe :)

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved