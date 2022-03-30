Chrome 100 with security updates released

Martin Brinkmann
Mar 30, 2022
Google Chrome
|
14

Google released Chrome 100 Stable for all supported desktop operating systems on March 29, 2022. The new release is also available for the extended channel for Windows and Mac. The extended stable version skips all odd-numbered version releases.

google chrome 100

Chrome 100 is a major milestone release, but an unspectacular one as it does not introduce major changes to the web browser. The new version is available already. Chrome users may load chrome://settings/help to display the current version and download the new release if it has not been downloaded and installed already. Selecting Menu > Help > About Google Chrome opens the same page.

Google Chrome 100 is a security update release first and foremost. The Chrome releases blog reveals that the release contains 28 security fixes, many of which have been reported by third-party security researchers. The highest severity rating is high and none of the issues appear to be exploited in the wild currently, as Google mentions this usually in the announcement.

ADVERTISEMENT

As far as non-security features are concerned, there are not that many. Chrome 100 updates the parsing of cookie strings by allowing cookie domain attributes to be set to empty strings. Chrome did not handle these according to the specification up until now.

There is also a new multi-screen window placement API to better support multi-screen devices. Google lists a number of use cases for the new capabilities:

  • Slideshow app presents on a projector, shows speaker notes on a laptop screen.
  • Financial app opens a dashboard of windows across multiple monitors.
  • Medical app opens images (e.g. x-rays) on a high-resolution grayscale display.
  • Creativity app shows secondary windows (e.g. palette) on a separate screen.
  • Conference room app shows controls on a touch screen device and video on a TV.
  • Multi-screen layouts in gaming, signage, artistic, and other types of apps.
  • Site optimizes content and layout when a window spans multiple screens.

Here is a list of the remaining additions in Chrome 100:

  • The Digital Goods API is now available by default. It is an API for "querying and managing digital products to facilitate in-app purchases from web applications, in conjunction with the Payment Request API (which is used to make the actual purchases)".
  • HIDDevice forget() is a new method that developers may implement to "revoke a permission to a HIDDevice that was granted by a user".
  • Markup based Client Hints delegation for third-party content. which supports "content negotiation use cases such as differential serving of variable fonts, color vector fonts, responsive images, and other third-party content which requires client information lost by user agent reduction".
  • SerialPort integration with WritableStream controller AbortSignal.
  • TLS ALPN extension in wss-schemed WebSockets connections.
  • Web NFC: NDEFReader makeReadOnly().
  • WebTransport serverCertificateHashes option.
  • mix-blend-mode: plus-lighter.
  • AbortSignal.prototype.throwIfAborted.
  • Capability Delegation allows "a frame to relinquish its ability to call a restricted API and transfer the ability to another (sub)frame it trusts".

Chrome 100 is the last version of the browser that supports the full user-agent string. Google plans to reduce the user-agent string of the browser from April 19, 2022 on.

Now You: did you install the new version?

 

Summary
Chrome 100 with security updates released
Article Name
Chrome 100 with security updates released
Description
Google released Chrome 100 Stable for all supported desktop operating systems on March 29, 2022.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

chrome 100 tab muting

Chrome 100: tab audio muting is back
fake profile detector

Fake Profile Detector tells you if people are real or fake online
google chrome security update

Google releases emergency update for Chrome
cookie consent cookie blocker preferences

Cookie Block corrects GDPR violations in the browser
search image with google lens

Google replaces reverse image search option in Chrome with Google Lens option
virustotal browser extension

Virus scanning service VirusTotal releases VT4Browsers extension for Chrome and Firefox

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Tempson said on March 30, 2022 at 8:13 am
    Reply

    Historic moment, the first stable three-digit number browser release.

    1. 8 said on March 30, 2022 at 8:21 am
      Reply

      And bigger means better – 2-digit browsers are inferior, because they are a lesser number. When Firefox surpasses Chrome due to its release cycle, even though it’s bad, it will automatically become better due to the bigger number and Chrome will be the inferior one.

      1. Tempson said on March 30, 2022 at 9:47 am
        Reply

        Be grateful.

  2. Leopeva64 said on March 30, 2022 at 9:16 am
    Reply

    Google Chrome will soon let you translate selected text on a page, currently this can be done with an extension, but Google wants to include this feature natively in the browser:

    https://redd.it/tr04u0

    .

    1. Anonymous said on March 30, 2022 at 11:03 am
      Reply

      vivaldi already have this but the problem is, while it works on article/page that use proper word, grammar & etc. it doesnt work automatically on stuff like comments because you know(i dont think i need to explain this part, shortforms, teenager, whatever make up “word” they use nowadays regardless of language they use)…

      it still work partially for those comments & stuff but you need to manually specify what language it is, which is kind of redundant, because i dont know what the language it is in the first place, hence why im using the translate tool to make it translate the stuff in the first place.

  3. Gavin B said on March 30, 2022 at 12:11 pm
    Reply

    Are these security fixes also incorporated in Chromium?

    1. owl said on March 30, 2022 at 2:06 pm
      Reply

      @Gavin B,
      > Are these security fixes also incorporated in Chromium?

      By analogy with past cases,
      Brave should be able to release an updated version that applies these security fixes within the next day or two.
      Vivaldi is committed to its own UI, which will require hard coating and will take days.
      Opera finally just released an “Emergency Patch for Zero-Day Attacks” on 2022-03-29, so addressing v100 is probably a long way off.
      https://www.ghacks.net/2022/03/27/microsoft-releases-emergency-security-update-for-edge/#comment-4518313

      Rather than asking questions here, you should contact or urge the browser vendor you are interested in.

    2. Iron Heart said on March 30, 2022 at 2:08 pm
      Reply

      @Gavin B.

      Yes, they are. In fact, Chromium gets patched first and then these fixes reach Chrome – Chrome is built on the Chromium source code.

  4. Wontem Dafriend said on March 30, 2022 at 1:37 pm
    Reply

    Yeah, let’s just call a spade a spade. Google Chrome 100 has a new icon, and nobody will care. Woopti doo be daa, let’s party like it’s 1979.

    1. Iron Heart said on March 30, 2022 at 4:06 pm
      Reply

      @Wontem Dafriend

      Chrome sucks no matter the logo. So do Edge and Opera. I use Chromium as well, but I avoid these three spyware versions.

  5. UG 4 Life said on March 30, 2022 at 1:39 pm
    Reply

    Ungoogled Chromium is now also up to date, that’s all we should care about.

    1. Iron Heart said on March 30, 2022 at 4:04 pm
      Reply

      @UG 4 Life

      Why though? All it does is stripping Google connections out. Brave and Bromite are both better, they strip out the Google stuff and then they actually do something against online tracking.

  6. Anonymous said on March 30, 2022 at 1:52 pm
    Reply

    The new logo looks awful on my taskbar. Something about the darker colors that makes it look distorted. Maybe my eyes going bad?

  7. BubbleButt said on March 30, 2022 at 3:01 pm
    Reply

    Enabling the new download bubble instead of the superannoying shelf at the bottom taking up ridiculous amounts of space, does NOT remove the shelf when downloading. It only goes away after you click on the new icon in the toolbar. Wonderfully RETARDED behavior. It’s astonishing how having all the money in the world can’t fix the smallest damn things.. GET RID OF THAT GODDAMN SHELF ALREADY!!!!!!!!!!! Damn idiots you have working on your ad/spyware bloated piece of complete trash.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved