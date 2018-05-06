A look at FocusWriter distraction free text editor on GNU/Linux

Writing has always been something I enjoyed throughout my life, and nowadays I practically write for a living. You’d think that being a professional writer, I might have some kind of hyper-focus when I sit down to write...

But sadly, I openly admit to being easily distracted. Thankfully, there are different tools I utilize sometimes to help mitigate that issue; one such tool being FocusWriter.

FocusWriter is a cross-platform tool available to be easily installed on multiple GNU/Linux distributions, as well as Windows and Mac OS.

Installation

Installation in GNU/Linux is fairly straightforward, with many distributions carrying FocusWriter in their repositories, as well as Debian, Fedora, and OpenSUSE users can get the program from here.

Windows and Mac users can download the text editor from the official project website as well to run or install it on their devices.

Features

FocusWriter isn’t super powerful, nor is it deeply extensible, but it’s not entirely special feature-less either, with the FocusWriter website listing its features as:

TXT, basic RTF, Docx, basic ODT file support

Timers and alarms

Daily goals

Fully customizable themes

Typewriter sound effects (optional)

Auto-save (optional)

Live statistics (optional)

Spell-checking (optional)

Multi-document support

Sessions

Portable mode (optional)

Translated into over 20 languages

The program opens the editing interface in fullscreen on start. All you see on start is a blank text document and a wooden background; no menus, buttons or other interface elements that may get in your way.

How do you interact with the program then? How do you exit it, load documents, or change some of the default options? All you need to do is move the mouse cursor to the top of the screen and move it back down a bit afterward.

Doing so displays the menu bar which you may use to interact with the application. You find save and load options there, options to change the format of text, or switch to a different theme. All of these options are accessible through keyboard shortcuts as well. While you need to know what those are before you may use them, it is usually faster to use the keyboard than moving the mouse to display the menu and to select the option from there.

My Experience with FocusWriter

FocusWriter is very simple and straightforward as you can see, but it serves its purpose and it serves it well.

One of the biggest helpful things for me when it comes to really buckling down and focusing on writing, is to remove myself and my usual distractions. So, I’ll change rooms, and then I’ll break out FocusWriter to do the same thing so to speak, inside my screen.

One of the downsides to FocusWriter though from my own perspective, is the lack of formatting tools.

Granted, if you were to put too many things on the screen at once, it detracts from the very principle of the application. However, I think that at least adding the absolute basics, like text position, font manipulation, and bullet lists, would be extremely helpful. Just my two copper however, and I will still recommend anyone who may find this sort of thing useful, check it out.

Now you: Are there tools you use, to help keep yourself from losing focus or increasing productivity? Let us know in the comments!

