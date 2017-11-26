Disable the transparent Terminal background in Linux Mint

If you use the terminal on a system running Linux Mint, you will have noticed that the Terminal window is transparent on the system.

While some Linux Mint users may not use the Terminal at all or rarely only, others may use it frequently.

Whenever I use the Terminal on Linux Mint, I find its default design, and here specifically the use of transparency, irritating.

You may feel the same, especially if you use a wallpaper that is not all black and gray, but uses other colors. The default level of transparency is set to a low value, but it still gets in the way in my opinion.

Since I do capture screenshots sometimes as well, I dislike the transparency of the Terminal window as well as it makes the screenshots look less professional.

Disable transparent Terminal background in Linux Mint

When I first started using Linux Mint, I searched for quite some time to find a solution to turn off the transparency of the Terminal window.

I checked the system settings, installed different themes, and naturally also in the Terminal options. It took a while before I realized that the transparency of the Terminal window was linked to a particular Terminal profile.

Here is what you need to do to disable the transparency of the Terminal window on Linux Mint:

Open a Terminal window on the device. Terminal is linked in the taskbar by default. Select Edit > Profile Preferences from the menu at the top. Switch to the colors tab when the "Editing Profile" window opens. There you find the option to disable "use transparent background" to turn off transparency completely. You can alternatively use the slider to reduce it, or, if you like it a lot, increase the transparency instead. The third-option that you have is to link the use of transparency to the system theme that is used. Select the close button to close the window once you are done.

If you have disabled transparency, you will notice that the effect is no longer applied to the Terminal window on the system.

