Gmail's new search feature filters mails by relevance over recency

Google has announced an upgrade to Gmail's search functionality, leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance the relevance of search results over recency. Previously, Gmail's search algorithm primarily prioritized recent email results, sometimes burying more significant but older emails deeper in the search results.

The new AI-powered system will incorporate various factors such as the recency of an email, the emails that were most-clicked by the user, and a person's frequent contacts to provide a more tailored search experience.

Gmail's announcement reveals that the new search feature will allow users to toggle between viewing results marked as "Most relevant" or "Most recent." Users may choose which option they prefer to sort the mails. This change aims to reduce the time spent scrolling through emails and improve the efficiency of finding important information.

The feature is currently rolling out globally on Gmail for web, as well as the mobile apps for both iOS and Android platforms, although it will initially be available only for personal Google accounts. Google plans to extend access to the new search improvements for business accounts in the future.

The reception of these changes remains to be seen, as user opinions on the new search functionality are not yet clear. While some users may find the prioritized relevance helpful for locating vital emails, others may prefer the straightforward nature of sorting through the most recent results. The change has already raised debates among the community, with some criticizing the fact that search in Gmail already offers a poor experience, before the introduction of this AI-powered feature.

Gmail recently added an "Add to Calendar" button, which uses Gemini AI to streamline event scheduling directly from emails.

