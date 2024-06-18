Microsoft is testing new features in Windows Recall: Screenray and Topics

Microsoft is testing new features in Windows Recall - Screenray and Topics
Ashwin
Jun 18, 2024
Windows 11 News
|
4

It appears that Microsoft is not yet done with Recall. The A.I. tool, which was postponed due to some concerns regarding the quality and security, is getting some new features.

You could say that Recall was, you know, recalled. For those unaware, Recall is a tool that was designed to capture the screen of Windows devices, once every five seconds. These are essentially screenshots of everything you do on your computer, except private mode in browsers and DRM-protected data. The data the tool saves is then processed by A.I. which the user can interact with using natural language, to search for their activity. If that doesn't raise privacy concerns, I don't know what will.

And it did, security experts and users criticized Microsoft for hastily bringing Recall to Windows PCs, calling it unnecessary and intrusive. The complaints pointed out the fact that it was an opt-out feature, i.e. it was enabled by default on Copilot+ PCs. Martin pointed out several concerns about Windows 11 Recall on Chipp.in.

Now, you would think that Microsoft would at least try to make some efforts to improve the security of the app, or better yet, toss it in the bin. But that's not happening, we got to have A.I. in everything.

Windows Recall adds two new features: Screenray and Topics

According to Albacore on Tom's Hardware, the most recent Canary Build (26236.5000) of Windows 11 in the Insider Preview Program, brings two new features to the controversial tool. The first of these is called Screenray. As the name suggests, Screenray instantly analyses the content on the screen. Since it works in real-time, so you could ask questions about the content immediately, and Recall will provide the information. The app allows you to select text, links and images. It could be used to translate text from one language to another. Screenray can be accessed by the Win + Shift + D hotkey, and it opens a tool that works independently, i.e. it does not require you to open Recall.

Windows Recall - Screenray and Topics

Topics is the other feature that is coming to the Recall app. It changes the way how the tool works. Instead of creating a new snapshot when it is run, Recall will display existing snapshots in a grid format. While the A.I. tool will take screenshots in the background, users can manually capture a snapshot with the Now button, that has been placed in the top right corner of the window. Recall automatically adds tags to snapshots, to make it easier to search for text or visual content, which will then let you search for a specific tag. You can create Topics manually. Topics are collections of a set of results that are tagged under the same name. Saving a Topic will display a grid of relevant results, a search filter. Users will be able to access Topics from the home page in the Recall app.

Windows Recall adds two new features Screenray and Topics

The report also mentions that Copilot support has been added to Recall. The menu that appears when you click on content in a snapshot now has an option that lets you ask Copilot about it, e.g. to describe an image, find similar images, or even create a similar image.

On a side note, Samsung is the latest to join the Copilot+ bandwagon. The electronics giant has launched the Galaxy Book4 Edge, and the laptop which is powered by a Snapdragon X Elite processor, ships with Windows 11 and Copilot+.

Summary
Microsoft is testing new features in Windows Recall: Screenray and Topics
Article Name
Microsoft is testing new features in Windows Recall: Screenray and Topics
Description
Microsoft has added some new features to Windows Recall in the Insider Preview Program.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Windows

The end of Windows 11's Recall AI feature? Microsoft postpones launch

Windows 11 is getting a native profile picture editor
Recall

Microsoft needs to make Windows 11's Recall feature opt-in
Audio playback

Microsoft drops AC-3 (Dolby Digital) Codec support in Windows 11 version 24H2
Microsoft Phone Link will soon let you extract text from images

Microsoft Phone Link will soon let you extract text from images
Is This the End of the Windows 10 Era

Microsoft lists reasons why Windows 11 is better than Windows 10 but forgets to mention this

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

Quick Ways to Open Device Manager in Windows 11

How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?

Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Anonymous said on June 18, 2024 at 1:43 pm
    Reply

    i think microsoft has gone insane you see we the people have ask they to just fix windows 11 but they don’t they just add crap with no fix for the drivers like the usb ports no fix the video drivers no fix printer not printing no fix but they just keep making crap to put in to windows 11 and NO FIXS

    1. bruh said on June 18, 2024 at 4:09 pm
      Reply

      Are you sure you aren’t just missing some drivers? You don’t sound OK.

  2. John said on June 18, 2024 at 1:13 pm
    Reply

    Actually, I am glad all the AI stuff will be exclusive to CoPilot Plus PC’s. That way I don’t have to deal with the BS for a while.

  3. RED STAPLERS FOREVER! said on June 18, 2024 at 12:23 pm
    Reply

    But… But… It’s opt-in, right? RIGHT?

    (mubles about a red stapler)

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved