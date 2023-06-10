Comparison: Apple Vision Pro vs HoloLens 2

Apple and Microsoft are two of the biggest players in the tech industry, and they are both betting big on augmented reality (AR). Apple just announced the release of its first AR headset, the Vision Pro, while Microsoft already has a mixed-reality headset on the market, the HoloLens 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, which AR headset is right for you? Here is a comparison of the two devices to help you decide.

Apple Vision Pro vs HoloLens 2: Which AR headset is right for you?

In this brief comparison, we will compare them under 3 topics:

Design

Features

Price

Design

The Apple Vision Pro and the HoloLens 2 have very different designs. The Vision Pro is a sleek, stylish headset that looks like a pair of ski goggles. It is made of aluminum and has a curved glass display. The HoloLens 2, on the other hand, is a more industrial-looking headset. It has a visor-like form factor and is made of plastic.

Features

The Apple Vision Pro and the HoloLens 2 have different features. The Vision Pro is designed for consumers, while the HoloLens 2 is designed for businesses. The Vision Pro has a wider field of view than the HoloLens 2, and it is also more comfortable to wear. The HoloLens 2, on the other hand, has more advanced tracking capabilities and integration with the Microsoft ecosystem.

Also, Vision Pro's "spatial computer" powers make the real difference. Below you can find the announcement video of Vision Pro.

Price

Apple Vision Pro is set to launch in the United States in the early months of the upcoming year, with a price tag of $3,499. Following its initial release, the availability of the headset will gradually expand to other countries, commencing in 2024. While the HoloLens 2 is currently priced at $3,500 for the developer edition and $4,500 for the enterprise edition.

Verdict

The Apple Vision Pro and the HoloLens 2 are both powerful AR headsets, but they are designed for different audiences. The Vision Pro is a great choice for consumers who want a stylish and comfortable AR headset with a wide field of view. The HoloLens 2 is a great choice for businesses that need an AR headset with advanced tracking capabilities and integration with the Microsoft ecosystem.

Also, Vision Pro has not been released to the public. So, we have to wait for its release for a more consistent verdict.

Ultimately, the best AR headset for you will depend on your individual needs and budget.

Advertisement