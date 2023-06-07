Maximize your reach with TikTok Exolyt

Emre Çitak
Jun 7, 2023
To effectively grow your TikTok profile, it is crucial to analyze its performance and constantly improve your content. That's where TikTok Exolyt, a game-changing analytical platform tailored for TikTok users and agencies, comes in.

By harnessing the power of data analytics, Exolyt empowers brands to unlock the full potential of their TikTok accounts.

Analytics plays a pivotal role in achieving business goals by providing valuable insights and enabling proactive decision-making.

How TikTok Exolyt helps with your account's growth?

Exolyt offers a range of extraordinary features designed to help TikTok users and agencies elevate their accounts to new heights.

Exolyt provides a comprehensive overview of any TikTok account, offering valuable insights into key metrics such as:

  • Follower count
  • Number of videos
  • Total views
  • Likes
  • Comments
  • Video shares

It also provides information on verification status, influence ratio, average views, likes, comments, video shares, and an Exo Score out of 10 based on in-depth profile analysis.

TikTok Exolyt
TikTok Exolyt provides information on the average views, likes, comments, and video shares, allowing users to gauge the engagement levels of their content - Image courtesy of Exolyt

Up-to-date data for brands

TikTok Exolyt ensures that data is continuously updated, allowing brands to track their account's performance and stay informed about other brands' accounts.

This enables data-driven decision-making and helps brands stay ahead of the competition.

Detailed video statistics and performance insights

TikTok Exolyt goes beyond surface-level analytics by offering detailed video statistics accompanied by visually engaging graphs and tables. Brands can analyze the distribution of video likes and the number of videos to gain a deeper understanding of their video performance.

They can also identify the most liked, commented, and shared videos, helping them create content that resonates with their audience and boosts account visibility.

Monitoring account mentions and discussions

Exolyt's tracking feature enables brands to track where their account is being mentioned on TikTok.

By accessing information from the past 30 days up to the previous 365 days, brands gain valuable insights into the content surrounding their brand, allowing them to understand sentiment and engagement levels.

TikTok Exolyt
TikTok Exolyt empowers brands and individuals to optimize their TikTok presence - Image courtesy of Exolyt

Analyzing content performance and audience interests

Exolyt helps brands understand how their content performs by curating lists of top-performing videos and relevant hashtags.

This insight allows brands to align their content strategy with their audience's interests, ultimately boosting their overall analytics on TikTok.

By utilizing the unique features of TikTok Exolyt, brands can boost their analytics, engage their audience, and achieve unprecedented growth on TikTok.

In an era where data-driven decision-making is crucial, Exolyt stands as a valuable tool to elevate TikTok account performance and drive success in the competitive landscape of social media.

Try Exolyt now using this link.

