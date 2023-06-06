Hardest bosses in video games according to AI

Have you ever wondered, out of all the video games, who is the hardest boss? Well, we did and asked Bard. The chatbot gave us some interesting results, but some of them also made sense, considering how hard these bosses are. We wanted Bard to give us "scientific" answers and asked if it could make the hardest bosses in video games list "in descending order of the number of times people have searched for guides to beat them."

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing video games offers an excellent opportunity to test your abilities, enjoy yourself, and momentarily detach from the real world. However, there are instances when games can evoke frustration, particularly when faced with an exceedingly challenging boss. These challenging enemies represent the ultimate examination of your skills, strategic thinking, and endurance. Successfully overcoming them can greatly enhance your gaming journey, while being bested by them may leave a lasting impact on your overall experience.

"This list is based on data from Google Trends, which tracks the number of times people search for certain terms on Google. The data shows that the Orphan of Kos is the most searched-for boss in video games, followed by the Nameless King, Slave Knight Gael, Ludwig, the Holy Blade, and Lady Butterfly," said Bard. Looks like Bard thinks Bloodborne and Dark Souls III have the hardest bosses in the video games industry. Here is the list:

Orphan of Kos (Bloodborne)

The orphan figure exhibits traits of being a descendant of both humans and the deceased Kos. It appears as a tall, bony humanoid with a permanent, spooky grin and an ongoing screaming presence throughout the battle. An ethereal membrane drapes across its back like a cape, transforming into wings during its second phase.

In combat, the orphan employs its own placenta as a weapon, using it as a club or flail. It has the ability to tear pieces from the placenta, turning them into explosive projectiles. As the orphan transitions, the placenta mutates into a massive axe or glaive-like weapon.

Upon its "defeat," the orphan leaves behind the Kos Parasite, and its dark apparition materializes near Kos' lifeless form. Engaging with the apparition causes it to dissipate, accompanied by a message declaring "NIGHTMARE SLAIN," akin to encounters with Mergo's Wet Nurse.

Nameless King (Dark Souls III)

Indications strongly suggest that The Nameless King is, in fact, Lord Gwyn's eldest child. Among Gwyn's offspring - Filianore, Gwynevere, Gwyndolin, and an unidentified firstborn - this elusive firstborn is mentioned sparingly in a handful of item descriptions. These references imply that this child once held the divine title of the god of war. Following an act of "foolishness," Gwyn exiled his son and obliterated all traces of his existence, going to great lengths to erase any mention of him from historical records.

Although the battle with the Nameless King may prove challenging for players, being familiar with his moveset undoubtedly makes it simpler. Two things should be remembered before summoning the boss. Hawkwood, if summoned, will use a Black Separation Crystal once the bell has rung, disabling summons. Before this encounter, he might be killed, making summons possible. Additionally, striking the bell to call the King of the Storm covers Archdragon Peak in a tremendous storm, which will recede after the monster has been slain.

Slave Knight Gael (Dark Souls III)

Slave Knight Gael is a boss in the video game Dark Souls 3. Gael is accessible with The Ringed City DLC and is usually considered to be the last boss in the whole Dark Souls series. Gael's combat activities and the kingdom he fought for are unknown. He eventually came across the Painted universe of Ariandel and a young woman who desired to create a brand-new universe. He's got a big bright red cape on. When players confront him, he initially moves and battles like a beast on all fours, but when his health is reduced below a certain point, he stands up straight.

"The red-hooded, wandering slave knight Gael sought the blood of the dark soul as pigment for the Painted World. But Gael knew he was no Champion, that the dark soul would likely ruin him, and that he had little hope of a safe return," says the in-game description.

Ludwig, the Holy Blade (Bloodborne)

Ludwig, The Accursed, is a Boss in The Old Hunters Expansion for Bloodborne. As the first hunter for the Church, he also founded the Healing Church Workshop. He also goes by Ludwig, The Holy Blade, which is his official moniker, which he takes on during the second round of combat.

The creature’s lower half is slender and appears to have been stripped of its skin, revealing four uneven yet sturdy legs that end in hooves. Its upper body is a chaotic display of insanity. A hunchback protrudes between two elongated arms tipped with razor-sharp claws, revealing a round mouth filled with jagged teeth and multiple clusters of eyes. Its face, which seems to have lost sight in the right eye, is a distorted mass of creased skin and twisted teeth that stretches over an elongated head bearing a vague resemblance to that of a horse.

Lady Butterfly (Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice)

Lady Butterfly is an optional Boss separated into two phases with one Deathblow Counter each. Defeating her is vital to complete the Hirata Estate Memory of the Young Lord's Bell Charm.

Lady Butterfly is a formidable and unique enemy whose defeat is marked by a special on-screen message such as “Shinobi Execution” or “Immortality Severed.” She can be found in a temple engulfed in flames within the Hirata Estate. To defeat her, players must deplete both of her health bars before performing a finishing move.

Our top 5 hardest bosses in video games

The hardest bosses in video games don't necessarily have to be the ones that are the antagonists of the recent titles. There are countless hard bosses in video game history, but some of them surely annoyed us as we tried to beat them countless times. The list below includes five more hard bosses in video games, and some of them might give you some flashbacks to the past, especially Mike Tyson, who was developed for Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) in 1987!

Skolas – Destiny

Ares – God of War

Mike Tyson – Punch-Out!!

Nemesis – Resident Evil 3

Dante - Devil May Cry 4

Advertisement