Split screen is a great way to multitask on your iPad. However, sometimes you may need to get rid of split screen in order to focus on one app or task.

How to get rid of split screen on iPad

Here's how to get rid of split screen on your iPad:

Tap and drag the gray controller to the left or right edge of the screen. The direction you slide the controller will determine which side of the screen is closed, and which remains. The smaller window will close as you exit iPad split screen, and the larger will remain open as a full-size app window. Release when the divider is most of the way across the screen.

For example, if you're using split screen to view two web pages in Safari, you can tap and drag the gray controller to the left edge of the screen to close the right-hand page. The left-hand page will remain open in full screen.

Tap the Close button in the upper-left corner of the app window. This will close the app window and return you to the Home screen. Use the Multitasking view to close the app window. To do this, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause with your finger in the middle of the screen. The App Switcher will appear. Swipe left or right to find the app window you want to close. Tap the Close button in the upper-left corner of the app window.

Once you've closed the app window, split screen will be disabled and you can return to using your iPad in single-app mode.

If you're still having trouble getting rid of split screen on your iPad, you can try the following:

Restart your iPad.

Update your iPad to the latest version of iOS.

Contact Apple Support for help.

Tips for using split screen

To enter split screen, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause with your finger in the middle of the screen. The App Switcher will appear. Swipe left or right to find the app you want to use in split screen. Tap and drag the app to the top or bottom of the screen.

To resize the app windows, drag the divider between the two windows.

To close an app window, tap the Close button in the upper-left corner of the app window.

To exit split screen, tap the Home button.

By following these tips, you can better use split screen to multitask on your iPad and get more done.

