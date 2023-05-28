How to disable pop-up blocker on iPhone

Eray Eliaçik
May 28, 2023
Updated • May 26, 2023
Tutorials
|
0

Pop-up blockers are a great way to protect your privacy and security while browsing the web. They prevent websites from opening new windows or tabs in the background, which can be used to display unwanted ads, track your browsing activity, or even install malware on your device. However, sometimes you may need to disable the pop-up blocker on your iPhone in order to access a particular website or feature. For example, some websites use pop-ups to display important information, such as confirmation messages or login prompts.

If it is the case, we have an easy solution for you!

How to disable pop-up blocker on iPhone

If you need to disable the pop-up blocker on your iPhone, here's how to do it:

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap on Safari.
  3. Scroll down and tap on Block Pop-Ups in the General section.
  4. Toggle the switch to the Off position.

Once you've disabled the pop-up blocker, you should be able to access any website or feature that was previously blocked. However, it's important to note that disabling the pop-up blocker can make you more vulnerable to online threats. If you're not sure whether or not you should disable the pop-up blocker, it's best to leave it on.

Here are some additional tips for staying safe while browsing the web:

  • Only visit websites that you trust.
  • Be careful about what information you share online.
  • Use a strong password manager to protect your passwords.
  • Keep your software up to date.

By following these tips, you can help to protect your privacy and security while browsing the web.

If you're still having trouble disabling the pop-up blocker on your iPhone, you can try the following:

  • Restart your iPhone.
  • Update your iPhone to the latest version of iOS.
  • Contact Apple Support for help.

If you're concerned about your privacy and security while browsing the web, you can use a third-party pop-up blocker app. There are many different pop-up blocker apps available, so you can choose one that best meets your needs.

What are pop-ups?

Pop-ups are small windows that appear on top of the current web page you are viewing. They can be used to display advertisements, track your browsing activity, or even install malware on your device.

Check out how to go incognito: Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari

Why should you disable pop-ups?

Pop-ups can be a security risk. They can be used to display unwanted ads, track your browsing activity, or even install malware on your device. If you're not sure whether or not a pop-up is safe, it's best to close it.

What if I need to enable pop-ups for a particular website?

If you need to enable pop-ups for a particular website, you can do so by following these steps:

  1. Open the Settings app and tap on Safari.
  2. Scroll down and tap on Block Pop-Ups.
  3. Toggle the switch to the On position.
  4. Tap on the Websites button.
  5. Enter the website's address in the Websites field.
  6. Tap on the Add button.

Once you've added the website to the list of allowed websites, pop-ups from that website will no longer be blocked.

How do I know if a pop-up is safe?

It can be difficult to tell whether or not a pop-up is safe. However, there are a few things you can look for:

  • The pop-up should be from a website that you trust.
  • The pop-up should not ask for any personal information, such as your credit card number or Social Security number.
  • The pop-up should not contain any errors or typos.

If you're not sure whether or not a pop-up is safe, it's best to close it.

Advertisement

Related content

How to combine videos on iPhone

How to clean a mousepad

How to add music to Google Slides
How to use Google Photos Locked Folder

How to use Google Photos Locked Folder
PC to Phone text transfer

How to share text from Windows PC to Android using Nearby Share
Google Pay Split

With Google Pay, you don't have to worry about who pays how much

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved