Artifact strives to be the best

Artifact new features
Emre Çitak
May 23, 2023
Apps
|
0

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the brilliant minds behind Instagram, have recently introduced Artifact, a groundbreaking social app. Combining personalized news reading with social engagement, Artifact utilizes machine learning to curate a unique experience for each user.

Similar to the now-defunct Google Reader app, Artifact initially presents users with a selection of news stories, which then adapt and personalize based on user interaction. This tailored approach ensures that users receive content aligned with their interests.

With comment controls, feeds from followed accounts, and a direct message inbox for private conversations, Artifact introduces a refreshing take on news consumption and social interaction. And now Artifact gets brand-new features.

What are the new features of Artifact?

Artifact, the news app created by the founders of Instagram, has rolled out a fresh set of features to enhance user experience. Users can now flag clickbait articles, express their reactions through emojis, and share articles in image format.

The clickbait flag feature empowers users to mark articles as misleading by accessing the three-dot menu in the article view or by performing a long press in the feed view. By collecting these reports, Artifact aims to prioritize helpful articles while minimizing the visibility of misleading content.

Previously, the app provided reporting options such as "spam," "paywall," "broken image or link," "I just don't like it," "too many ads," and "false or misleading information." It remains uncertain how the company plans to differentiate some of these signals from clickbait. Kevin Systrom, co-founder of Artifact, mentioned that they are currently in the data collection phase to determine the most effective utilization of this reporting tool, considering the inherent challenges of filtering through the noise.

Artifact new features
You can now mark news as clickbait on Artifact - Image courtesy of Artifact

Reports are evaluated one by one

To prevent any inadvertent removal or modification of articles, Artifact is currently conducting manual reviews of clickbait reports. Systrom emphasized the importance of being cautious and diligent in the assessment process.

Alongside the clickbait flag, Artifact has introduced two other notable features. Users can now respond to articles using one of six emojis, including "thumbs up," "heart," "laughing face," "angry face," "amused face," and "sad face".

Artifact new features
Multiple emojis are introduced to Artifact - Image courtesy of Artifact

Furthermore, sharing articles has been enhanced by enabling users to directly share a story as an image, with various card options that display the source name and summary. Users can share these images on Instagram stories or save them for later use. Additionally, they have the ability to select specific text from an article to share it as a picture card.

If you don't have Artifact yet, get it via the links below.

Advertisement

Related content

Photoshop powered by Firefly's generative AI
TikTok Montana

Leave it to the feds: TikTok sues Montana
WhatsApp will let you edit messages within a 15-minute window

WhatsApp will let you edit messages within a 15-minute window

You will soon no longer need third-party apps to create WhatsApp stickers

How to delete your WhatsApp account without losing personal data
What does a red heart mean on Snapchat?

What does a red heart mean on Snapchat?

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved