Artifact strives to be the best

Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, the brilliant minds behind Instagram, have recently introduced Artifact, a groundbreaking social app. Combining personalized news reading with social engagement, Artifact utilizes machine learning to curate a unique experience for each user.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar to the now-defunct Google Reader app, Artifact initially presents users with a selection of news stories, which then adapt and personalize based on user interaction. This tailored approach ensures that users receive content aligned with their interests.

With comment controls, feeds from followed accounts, and a direct message inbox for private conversations, Artifact introduces a refreshing take on news consumption and social interaction. And now Artifact gets brand-new features.

What are the new features of Artifact?

Artifact, the news app created by the founders of Instagram, has rolled out a fresh set of features to enhance user experience. Users can now flag clickbait articles, express their reactions through emojis, and share articles in image format.

The clickbait flag feature empowers users to mark articles as misleading by accessing the three-dot menu in the article view or by performing a long press in the feed view. By collecting these reports, Artifact aims to prioritize helpful articles while minimizing the visibility of misleading content.

Previously, the app provided reporting options such as "spam," "paywall," "broken image or link," "I just don't like it," "too many ads," and "false or misleading information." It remains uncertain how the company plans to differentiate some of these signals from clickbait. Kevin Systrom, co-founder of Artifact, mentioned that they are currently in the data collection phase to determine the most effective utilization of this reporting tool, considering the inherent challenges of filtering through the noise.

Reports are evaluated one by one

To prevent any inadvertent removal or modification of articles, Artifact is currently conducting manual reviews of clickbait reports. Systrom emphasized the importance of being cautious and diligent in the assessment process.

Alongside the clickbait flag, Artifact has introduced two other notable features. Users can now respond to articles using one of six emojis, including "thumbs up," "heart," "laughing face," "angry face," "amused face," and "sad face".

Furthermore, sharing articles has been enhanced by enabling users to directly share a story as an image, with various card options that display the source name and summary. Users can share these images on Instagram stories or save them for later use. Additionally, they have the ability to select specific text from an article to share it as a picture card.

If you don't have Artifact yet, get it via the links below.

Advertisement