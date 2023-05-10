You can now buy from Amazon in games and apps

It feels already as if Amazon is everywhere. The mighty company has come a long way since its humble beginnings and has expanded into more and more areas. With such a large reach already, it becomes difficult to grow further.

One of Amazon's latest ideas to increase revenue is called Amazon Anywhere. What sounds like a new app or service to make purchases wherever you are, is in fact a new in-game store.

Stores in games or apps are not something new; companies have used these to generate revenue for years. Most sell digital currencies or goods in exchange for real money. The really bad apples use sophisticated systems to slow down progress in games or make life of users miserable through other means to push sales.

Amazon Anywhere brings something different to the table. The Store does not sell digital goods, but physical ones. One of the main ideas behind Amazon Anywhere is to go where the customers are. Amazon believes that its new store may push sales of physical goods significantly.

The first Amazon Anywhere store has just launched in Niantic's latest game Peridot. Peridot is available for iOS and Android, created by the Pokémon Go makers. The company describes Peridot as a real-world augmented reality game featuring unique virtual pets powered by artificial intelligence. Buzzwords aside, Amazon Anywhere requires that users link their Amazon account to Peridot.

Once done, gamers may buy Peridot-branded merchandise and products, including t-shirts, hoodies, phone accessories or "throw pillows featuring artwork of magical creatures from the game" within the game.

Amazon has produced a small demo video that demonstrates how Amazon Anywhere works.

Amazon Anywhere helps Amazon meet its "customers where they are" and "with the products they love". The new store expands what companies may sell to their customers in their games and apps, and since it is powered by Amazon, it offers the same shopping experience and benefits as on Amazon itself.

Game and app creators need to contact Amazon to get started with Amazon Anywhere. Next to apps, Amazon Anywhere is also open to websites and the metaverse, as well as an "other" category.

Amazon has not revealed any information on costs and fees, or how easy it is to integrate the store into existing products.

Now You: what is your take on Amazon Anywhere?

Comments

  kreela said on May 10, 2023 at 6:19 pm
    This game seems destined for ten year olds who want a pet. I can imagine the large number of parents who will be inundated with children’s requests for the plush toy or t-shirt, or even find purchases made in their name.

    While a clever idea for amazon, this is disturbing beyond the utter dominance that the company has over our economy.

  Tony said on May 10, 2023 at 7:01 pm
    Surely this was built with privacy in mind…..lol.

