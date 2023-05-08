Heat vs. Knicks Game 4: Live stream, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023?

Miami Heat and New York Knicks will face each other once again, for the fourth time in this series. Heat are leading the competition 2-1, and after tonight, either HEat will get closer to the Eastern Conference Finals, or Knciks will tie the series. If you wonder how to watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 4: Live stream and NBA Playoffs 2023, keep reading!

The Miami Heat, who won Game 3 against the New York Knicks with Jimmy Butler back in the lineup, will now try to secure a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 on Monday in Miami. The Knicks have to find a way to shoot better or execute their strategies well. it seems like a must-win situation for them.

Monday's TNT Game 4 doubleheader: NYK/MIA | 7:30 PM ET

GSW/LAL | 10 PM ET For more, download the NBA App ??

? https://t.co/YfWXkZJEWF pic.twitter.com/2urxeRg06j — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2023

How to watch Heat vs. Knicks Game 4 live stream: NBA Playoffs 2023?

Heat vs. Knicks Game 4 will be aired live on TNT. Get your remote controller before the game and turn on the channel to hear some of the biggest legends of basketball talk before, during, and also after the game, commenting on every aspect about the two teams and their key players.

The second option is to watch a Heat vs. Knicks Game 4 live stream on your smartphone, tablet, PC, or even smart TV. You can watch the game on the TNT application or use other services like SlingTV. NBA League Pass is also another option, but unfortunately, these options are not available for NBA enthusiasts outside certain countries. Don't worry; VPN services will help you out. Currently, NordVPN offers a 63% discount, allowing you t catch the action for a year. ExpressVPN and Surfshark are also solid choices with stable and high performances. You can watch any NBA game from anywhere in the world, thanks to these VPN services!

When is Heat vs. Knicks Game 4

The fourth game of the series will be played at 7:30 p.m. New York time on Monday, May 8. If you are living in a different timezone, check the ones below:

New York: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Los Angeles: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Mexico City: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. London: 12:30 a.m. (May 9)

12:30 a.m. (May 9) Tokyo: 8:30 a.m. (May 9)

Heat vs. Knicks in numbers

Jimmy Butler carried his team in both Miami wins, sc?oring 25 points and 11 rebounds in the first match and 28 points in the second game. Different names stepped up for the Heat in two games, but Butler always had a clutch performance. In the last game, Adebayo grabbed 12 rebounds while scoring 17 points to help his team get the win and take the lead in the series once again. The veteran, Lowry, had 14 points, and Max Strus had 19.

On the other side of the competition, Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle carry the majority of the weight. Brunson holds a 25 ppg in the series, and he was one of the biggest reasons why the Knicks won the game with his 30-point performance. RJ Barrett is sitting at 21.3 ppg throughout the series, and alongside Randle, he is one of the most important pieces of this roster.

Jimmy Butler in the Game 3 W: 28 PTS

4 REB

3 AST Heat lead the series 2-1 ? pic.twitter.com/0OFuYgpS3D — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2023

Heat vs. Knicks schedule

Game 4: Monday, May 8, Knicks at Heat, Kaseya Center

Monday, May 8, Knicks at Heat, Kaseya Center Game 5: Wednesday, May 10, Heat at Knicks, Madison Square Garden

Wednesday, May 10, Heat at Knicks, Madison Square Garden Game 6: Friday, May 12, Knicks at Heat, Kaseya Center,

Friday, May 12, Knicks at Heat, Kaseya Center, Game 7: Monday, May 15, Heat at Knicks, Madison Square Garden

