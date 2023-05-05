This ad-supported free TV could come right out of Idiocracy
Remember the movie Idiocracy? It is funny how many of its predictions have come true or may come true in the future. There was one scene in the movie that showed a TV of the future. It showed a tiny image of a show and everything around it was plastered with ads (you can watch this particular scene on YouTube).
Telly is a new project by Pluto TV co-founder Ilya Pozin, which sounds like it could have been one of the first iterations of Ideocracy's perfected form off entertainment. The startup wants to give TVs away for free. While TVs are not especially expensive anymore, getting something for free may sound to some like an even better deal.
There is a catch though. As reported by Jano Roettgers in his Lowpass newsletter, Telly contains a second screen that is showing ads to the viewer. Teevee Corporation, that is the name of the startup, plans to start handing out these TV sets for free later this year.
The company plans to earn revenue from advertising is that is displayed on the secondary screen. The screen will have "about the height of a phone" but will stretch across the entire width of the device according to Roettgers.
Roettgers noted that the secondary display is not bombarding users with a constant stream of ads. It may also show sport scores, news, weather information and other information related to what is shown on the screen.
This means, that the secondary screen needs to have capabilities to identify the content that is playing on the main screen. This information is then used both for displaying advertising and also the non-advertising widgets.
Most of the specifics are not known at this point, but Roettgers believes that the first generation version will be makeshift and not fully have been developed by the company.
Closing Words
The interesting question here is whether there is a market for such an ad-powered TV. It is also unclear whether the system can be gamed or if there are certain requirements, such as an always on Internet connection, to even watch content on the main television.
There is certainly a market when it comes to offering content for free or for a lower price in exchange for advertising. Netflix's ad plan appears to be doing well, and Pozin's Puto TV is free entirely to watch.
Now You: would you use such a TV?
Comments
Idiocracy*
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Idiocracy
Thank you!
I never would use such a TV. Not only TV, anything free of price but expensive of advertisement given it is not essential to life : air, water, food and a shelter.
I already suffocate with excessive ads, on TV and elsewhere, suffocate to the point that beyond an intellectual approach of advertisement — which is NOT my ideology given that I consider promoting a product is a natural behavior when exercised reasonably — it’s become quasi epidermic : I see, hear one and I change the page, station, channel … and websites if the latter couldn’t be muzzled with ad-hoc extensions : too much ads has killed my interest for advertisement. I acknowledge that it may not be — or not as strongly — the case for others.
Advertisement is a pain in the way it’s driven. The worst IMO are advertisement campaigns where a given product is advertised simultaneously everywhere : papers, radio, tv (and maybe the Web, no idea given all are closed here before they appear). On TV (France here) we have roughly 12 minutes of ad per hour which is what we endured in the States some 60 years ago (at the time 1 minute of ads every 5 minutes, roughly). Personally I use those intervals to do anything else than watch them, otherwise I mute the sound (which is a relief, like putting a cover on garbage : still have the garbage but without the smell). What is detestable is when, on those intervals, a same ad appears twice (or even three times) as if the idea was to put that spoon deep in your brains whatever your refusal.
Better ads, less ads would, here, reconciliate myself with that business. But too much, more and more, everywhere either would drive me nuts either create a reaction of systematical refusal : I chose the second option.
Ideocracy, combining “ideology” and “power”. Advertisement leader of the band.
Side-note : the Wilipedia article mentioned in the article is instructive; the YouTube video as well.
The link which appeared before being corrected opened [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ideocracy] on Wikipedia.
The corrected link opens [https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Idiocracy]
Gorgeous, though I better understand now the link described as a movie article on Wikipedia.
@Martin, I appreciate that mistake :=) When you think of it, ideocracy may very well apply to any form of government when economy masters it and when economy has reached a point of idiocy in great part due to unhealthy business in which advertisement is a major actor.
Idiocracy: “a society or group that is controlled by or consists of people of low intelligence.
“the people in our current idiocracy deserve whatever they will get””.
There is not the same a society controlled by people of low intelligence than a society that consists of people of low intelligence. I wonder if the modern idiocracy is a combination of the both factors, such a mixture of everything bad that can renamed as idiotcracy, or even idiotcrazy. Probably.
And this makes me question… What name should be given to a democracy without people/politicians of low intelligence, but in which the powerful treated us as all if we were really idiots? Is it worse to be treated like an idiot or to really be one?