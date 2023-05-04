Biden to fund seven new national AI research institutes with $140M

Before the meeting between Vice President Kamala Harris and the leaders of four of the most important AI-developing companies in the United States, Alphabet, OpenAI, Anthropic, and Microsoft, the Biden administration revealed to fund seven new national AI research institutes with $140M.

According to the announcement, the government is requesting commitments from top AI companies to take part in a "public evaluation" of their AI systems at DEFCON 31, demanding that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) draft policy guidance for federal employees, and allocating $140 million to the establishment of seven new AI R&D centers as part of the National Science Foundation.

"At a time of rapid innovation, it is essential that we make clear the values we must advance, and the common sense we must protect. With [Thursday's announcement] and the blueprint for an AI bill of rights, we've given company and policymakers and the individuals building these technologies, some clear ways that they can mitigate the risks [to consumers]," the administration official said.

More than a dozen top AI firms, including Anthropic, Google, Hugging Face, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI, and Stability AI, also confirmed their "independent commitment" to submit their AI systems for review by the general public at DEFCON 31 (August 10–13).

Countries take precautions against AI and cyber attacks

Recently, France and Singapore joined forces to run a research and development laboratory in which they will develop AI capabilities that can be used in cybersecurity solutions. The laboratory will be in Singapore. Researchers from Singapore and France will collaborate to carry out research that might one day be useful to both nations.

With 32,000 employees and 1,000 labs, CNRS is the second-largest scientific research institution in the world. As part of the SAFARI (Singapore and France Advanced Research Initiative) collaboration, they will collaborate closely with experts from Singapore.

The Biden administration also announced a new cyber plan, assigning more responsibilities to tech firms to prevent cyberattacks and such. Biden urged American computer firms to take extra precautions against cyberattacks and hackers and to be accountable for maintaining the security of their networks. rather than taking immediate legal action, the plan established goals.

