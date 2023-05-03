Watch Falcon Heavy's fairing reentry in stunning SpaceX footage

Kerem Gülen
May 3, 2023
Misc
|
0

SpaceX has been sharing additional details and visuals regarding their recent Falcon Heavy mission. The mission, which took off on Sunday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, successfully delivered three payloads, including the ViaSat 3 Americas broadband communications satellite. This satellite is the first of a trio of next-generation geostationary satellites built by Boeing for California's ViaSat.

In a recent update, SpaceX released an impressive video showcasing the reusable rocket fairing reentering the Earth's atmosphere at a significant velocity. The footage offers a surreal and captivating view of the fairing's descent.

“Fairing reentry on the ViaSat-3 mission was the hottest and fastest we’ve ever attempted. The fairings reentered the atmosphere greater than 15x the speed of sound, creating a large trail of plasma in its wake,” SpaceX stated in a tweet.

According to SpaceX, the Falcon Heavy mission accomplished the farthest recovery and landing of fairings to date, at an impressive distance of over 1,200 miles. To put it in perspective, that's roughly a third of the distance to Africa. When SpaceX decides against retrieving the two fairing halves from the ocean, it tries to catch them in massive nets aboard ships stationed in the sea. These fairings can then be renovated and employed in future rocket launches.

The Falcon Heavy is composed of three first-stage Falcon 9 boosters that can land back on Earth, allowing them to be recycled for future use. However, Sunday's mission necessitated a more remote orbit than usual, which meant that the boosters lacked sufficient fuel to return and land, resulting in a crash into the ocean.

Of the Falcon 9 boosters that made up the Falcon Heavy, two had already been deployed on numerous missions. One booster had previously supported various missions such as Arabsat-6A, STP-2, COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2, KPLO, as well as three Starlink missions. The other booster had supported the Arabsat-6A and STP-2 missions.

Image source: Unsplash

Equipped with 27 Merlin engines, the Falcon Heavy rocket generates an impressive 5 million pounds of thrust during launch, a substantial increase compared to SpaceX's mainstay Falcon 9 rocket, which produces 1.7 million pounds of thrust. However, the recently tested Super Heavy rocket surpasses them both, with its 33 Raptor engines capable of generating around 17 million pounds of thrust during launch.

The Falcon Heavy mission that took place last Sunday marked its second flight this year and the sixth overall since its inaugural launch in 2018. As of now, SpaceX has scheduled its next Falcon Heavy mission for June 23.

Advertisement

Related content

Don't let buying a house turn into a nightmare, let ChatGPT find your dream house

You can use Stable Diffusion negative prompts to get positive results

PassGAN AI can crack your passwords in seconds
Who is Geoffrey Hinton

Who is Geoffrey Hinton? The Godfather of AI quits Google
Sixers vs. Celtics Game 2: Live stream

Sixers vs. Celtics Game 2: Live stream, how to watch NBA Playoffs 2023

Cash App founder Bob Lee's autopsy report shows that he had drugs in his system

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved