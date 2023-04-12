OpenAI Bug Bounty Program: Make ChatGPT great again

Eray Eliaçik
Apr 12, 2023
Apps
|
0

OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company that aims to create artificial intelligence systems that benefit all of humanity. As part of its commitment to secure AI, OpenAI has launched a bug bounty program to encourage security researchers, ethical hackers, and technology enthusiasts to help identify and address vulnerabilities in its systems.

How does OpenAI Bug Bounty Program work?

OpenAI has started a bug bounty program to reward anyone who discovers and reports security issues with its artificial intelligence services, such as ChatGPT.

The bug bounty program is managed by Bugcrowd, a leading bug bounty platform that handles the submission and reward process. Participants can report any vulnerabilities, bugs, or security flaws they discover in OpenAI's systems and receive cash rewards based on the severity and impact of the issues. The rewards range from $200 for low-severity findings to up to $20,000 for exceptional discoveries.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the OpenAI Bug Bounty Program's rules?

According to Bugcrowd, you must follow these rules to join the program:

  • You are authorized to perform testing in compliance with this policy.

  • Follow this policy and any other relevant agreements. In case of inconsistency, this policy takes precedence.

  • Promptly report discovered vulnerabilities.

  • Refrain from violating privacy, disrupting systems, destroying data, or harming user experience.

  • Use OpenAI's Bugcrowd program for vulnerability-related communication.

  • Keep vulnerability details confidential until authorized for release by OpenAI's security team, which aims to provide authorization within 90 days of report receipt.

  • Test only in-scope systems and respect out-of-scope systems.

  • Do not access, modify, or use data belonging to others, including confidential OpenAI data. If a vulnerability exposes such data, stop testing, submit a report immediately, and delete all copies of the information.

  • Interact only with your own accounts, unless authorized by OpenAI.

  • Disclosure of vulnerabilities to OpenAI must be unconditional. Do not engage in extortion, threats, or other tactics to elicit a response under duress. OpenAI denies Safe Harbor for vulnerability disclosure conducted under such circumstances.

The bug bounty program is essential to OpenAI's mission of creating safe and advanced AI. By participating in the program, security researchers can play a crucial role in making OpenAI's technology safer for everyone.

OpenAI also offers safe harbor protection, cooperation, remediation, and acknowledgment for vulnerability research conducted according to its policy and rules of engagement.

To learn more about the bug bounty program, click here.

You can also explore open security roles at OpenAI on its careers page.

Advertisement

Related content

ChatGPT The Sims

ChatGPT meets The Sims: The ultimate simulation experience

WhatsApp payments start in Brazil
How to add local files to Spotify

How to add local files to Spotify: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android
Microsoft Teams Snapchat Lenses

Bring joy to your Teams meetings with Snapchat Lenses
How to send large files on WhatsApp

How to send large files on WhatsApp: 3 easy ways
Discord Soundboard

Troll your friends with Discord's latest feature

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved