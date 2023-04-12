Kodi confirms user forum data breach

Martin Brinkmann
Apr 12, 2023
Security
|
0

Kodi, maker of the popular entertainment center app, confirmed a data breach of its user forum software earlier this week. The development team became aware of the hack after a dump of the Kodi user forum was offered for sale on the darknet.

Note: Kodi software, the latest release is Kodi 20, was not affected by the breach in any way.

Initial investigation into the matter revealed that the attacker breached a forum admin account of an inactive, but trusted, member, and managed to access the admin console twice. This happened in mid-February of 2023.

The admin account was used to create backups of the databases, which were then downloaded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kodi disabled the account in question to prevent future access to the systems, once it became aware of the incident. It also "conducted an initial review of team infrastructure the team member had access to", reported the incident to the UK police and notified the UK Information Commissioner's Office.

kodi 17

The downloaded database backups "expose all public forum posts, all team forum posts, all messages sent through the user-to-user messaging system, and user data including forum username, email address used for notifications, and an encrypted (hashed and salted) password generated by the MyBB (v1.8.27) software".

Users of the forum should assume that their "Kodi forum credentials and any private data shared with other users through the user-to-user messaging system is compromised".

While passwords are encrypted, Kodi considers them compromised and thus burned. Kodi announced the following plans to deal with the breach:

  • All exposed email data will be shared with Have I Been Pwned, a site to check, whether an email address has been part of a breach.
  • Kodi plans to perform a global password reset. This resets all passwords and prevents further compromise or access to personal data. Kodi forum users need to change passwords at other services, if they re-used the password.
  • The latest version of the forum software is redeployed currently. Since this means comparison with the old version, the forum will remain offline for a few days at least. Access to the admin console will be further restricted and hardened.

The global password reset will likely happen once the forums go back online. Users will be informed by email about the reset, and they need to set a new password on the first visit to the forum.

Now You: are you a Kodi user?

Summary
Kodi confirms user forum data breach
Article Name
Kodi confirms user forum data breach
Description
Kodi, maker of the popular entertainment center app, confirmed a data breach of its user forum software earlier this week.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

FBI warns: avoid public charging stations

The impact of remote work on cybersecurity: Tips for staying safe

MSI warns against installing unofficial firmware after suffering a cyberattack
android 14 preview

Android April 2023 Security Updates fix several critical vulnerabilities

Western Digital confirms network security incident. Some systems offline

Malware exploits decade old Windows bug, which has an opt-in fix

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved