How to check the AirPod battery on Android, iOS, and more

With this article, you can learn how to check the AirPod battery on Android and other devices. AirPods are wireless earbuds that connect to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or other devices via Bluetooth. They are convenient and easy to use, but they also have a limited battery life.

How can you check how much battery your AirPods have left? In this blog post, we will show you how to check the AirPod battery on any device.

How to check the AirPod battery on Android, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch

There are different ways to check the AirPod battery, depending on what device you are using. Here are some of the most common methods:

On iPhone or iPad : If you have iOS 14 or later, you can add a battery widget to your home screen or Today View that shows the battery level of your AirPods and their charging case. To do this, tap and hold on an empty space on your home screen until the apps start to jiggle. Then tap the plus icon on the top left corner and search for the battery widget. Tap on it and choose the size and location you want. Tap Done when you are finished. You can also swipe down from the top right corner of your screen to access the Control Center and see the battery level of your AirPods and their case if they are connected.

On Mac : If you have macOS Big Sur or later, you can see the battery level of your AirPods and their case in the menu bar. Click on the Bluetooth icon and hover over your AirPods name to see a pop-up with the battery information. You can also click on the battery icon in the menu bar and see the battery level of your AirPods and their case if they are connected.

On Apple Watch : If you have watchOS 7 or later, you can see the battery level of your AirPods and their case on your Apple Watch. Swipe up from the bottom of your watch face to access the Control Center and tap on the battery icon. You will see a green circle with a percentage indicating the battery level of your watch. Swipe left to see the battery level of your AirPods and their case if they are connected.

On Android: If you have an Android device, you can use a third-party app to check the AirPod battery level. One of the most popular apps is AirBattery, which shows the battery level of your AirPods and their case in a notification bar. You can also tap on the notification to see more details and customize the settings. You can download AirBattery from the Google Play Store for free.

These are some of the ways to check the AirPod battery on any device. We hope this blog post was helpful and informative. If you have any questions or feedback, please leave a comment below. Thank you for reading!

