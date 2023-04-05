Universal Control and Handoff are broken in macOS and iPadOS

Universal Control and Handoff are broken in macOS and iPadOS
Ashwin
Apr 5, 2023
Apple
|
0

Many users have reported that Universal Control and Handoff are not working in macOS Ventura 13.3 and iPadOS 16.4. Apple had released the latest versions of the operating systems a week ago, with several fixes for security issues.

What does the feature do? Universal Control is a handy option that lets you use a single input device across multiple Macs and iPads. This is possible with the Handoff feature that lets devices that are signed in to the same iCloud account, to pick up where you left off on another device. It is particularly useful for moving calls or mails from your iPhone, and continuing the tasks on your Mac.

As for Universal Control, it helps you use your keyboard, mouse or trackpad with your Mac and iPad, you may use it seamlessly on any of the connected devices, and the cursor will shift between the screens based on their position. It also lets you drag and drop content from one screen to another.

Universal control on iPadOS and macOS

ADVERTISEMENT

Universal Control and Handoff are not working in macOS and iPadOS

These features don't seem to work in the latest versions of the operating systems. A thread on Apple's community forums has over 100 votes from users who explained that they were unable to get Universal Control to work on devices that had no such trouble previously. Some users even claimed that that Universal Control does not appear on their systems at all.

Most of the complaints seem to agree on one point, that they were able to use Universal Control in macOS 13.2, and these issues began surfacing only after they had updated to macOS Ventura 13.3. Unfortunately, the issues aren't limited to macOS, 9to5Mac reports that the bugs also affect devices that are running on iPadOS 16.4. Sidecar also seems to be glitchy, as is the Universal Clipboard's copy and paste feature. A couple of other complaints mentioned that that their Apple Watch was not unlocking their Mac anymore.

A few people have shared a workaround for these bugs. Disable Handoff from your Mac, iPad and iPhone settings, and restart the devices. Turn the feature back on, and it should work again. Some users say that this fix is only a temporary measure, and that they had to repeat the steps on their systems when it stopped working again, in order to connect to the devices. Another workaround that has been suggested by other users is to sign out of the Apple account on the affected devices, and sign in again. It is unclear whether this fixes the problem permanently.

Apple has had some tough luck with feature-breaking bugs in recent updates. Even though iOS 16.5 beta is underway, rumors suggest that the company has begun working on iOS 16.4.1 to address issues related to the Weather app not loading the data, Wi-Fi networks asking for passwords again, among other problems that were reported in the stable version of the operating system. So, it is possible that the company could release iPadOS 16.4.1 to fix the issues related to Universal Control and Handoff as well.

Have you encountered similar bugs on your Mac?

Summary
Universal Control and Handoff are broken in macOS and iPadOS
Article Name
Universal Control and Handoff are broken in macOS and iPadOS
Description
Universal Control and Handoff are not working in the latest version of macOS and iPadOS. Several users have reported the issue to Apple.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Rumor - These iPhones and iPads may not get the iOS 17 update

Rumor: These iPhones and iPads may not get the iOS 17 update
iPhone Roadmap Reveals Apple’s Goals for Under-screen Face ID and Selfie Camera, ProMotion, more

iPhone Roadmap Reveals Apple’s Goals for Under-screen Face ID and Selfie Camera, ProMotion, more
The computer industry's current state is not bright. Due to global economic difficulties, the shipment numbers have decreased significantly.

Mac sales down 22%, PC brands are even worse
Users raised concerns on the Apple Weather app not working error. This guide will show you how to fix it and the iPhone no weather data issue!

How to fix Apple Weather app not working error?
Apple could be designing an AirPods case with a touchscreen

Apple could be designing an AirPods case with a touchscreen
Apple will cut a small amount of its workforce in the upcoming days but address it as "streamlining" and not "layoffs."

Apple addresses changes: Streamlining, not layoffs

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved