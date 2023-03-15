Did you know that Google is not just another search engine - no siree … Here is how you can find secret games you can play for free in Google NOW!

Google contains several secret video games, and they are all pretty awesome, and the best part is they are all free. If you lose WiFi, there is a little jumping dinosaur to keep you company, or what about some classic retro games? Let the flight simulator game keep your spirits high if you prefer to be virtually entertained.

Snake

Use arrow keys to control. Collecting each fruit will lengthen the snake by one square. The game ends when the snake hits a wall or a rock.

An additional stone is placed randomly on the map for every multiple of 5 is scored.

Pac-Man

You'll notice this time, the game comes with a retro “insert coin” button instead of the “play” button shown in Google search. Clicking this once will start the game as expected, but clicking “insert coin” again (while a game is already being played) will unlock Google's two-player version with Ms. Pac-Man.

Google Earth Flight Simulator

You need to have Google Earth installed, which is free and easy. Once there, open Tools and click Enter Flight Simulator. Pick a location, then start flying!

T-Rex Dash

Open a Google Chrome Browser, and remember to turn off your WiFi. When you get the 'no internet connection' page with an image of a dinosaur, hit the space bar and start playing!

Google Cricket Game

The fun Google game features snails and grasshoppers. It's almost as fun as the actual game and far less dangerous!

Use your keyboard to control the bat and score points by hitting the ball. There are multiple levels and difficulties, with the aim being to score as many runs as possible.

Quick, Draw!

Google's online drawing game Quick, Draw! is based on a neural network and uses artificial intelligence to guess what players are trying to draw. With each new drawing it sees, the AI gets better at making guesses.

