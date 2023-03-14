Hold on to your consoles and keyboards, Battle Royale fans, as PUBG Battlegrounds' next update, 22.2, is set to launch next week, including an all-new care weapon package: the FAMAS.

It will launch on PC first (March 14) and on the console a week after (March 23). The update also rebalances numerous weapons such as P90, Mutant, Mk47, M16AF, and AUG. Themed billboards and other decorative items will commemorate the game's sixth anniversary this year.

"We’re nudging some healthy balance updates to several of our well-known weapons this update," the team stated. "We constantly strive to create a balanced and enjoyable gameplay experience and to achieve this goal we analyze months’ worth of player data, monitor community feedback, and conduct extensive testing."

PUBG enthusiasts will have equal opportunity to load onto any of these five maps in normal mode - Paramo, Taego, Deston, Miramar, and Erangel - with Taego, Miramar, and Erangle rotating on ranked. Players can also enjoy the comeback of the intense Battle Royale mode, which reduces playtime “bigtime” as it simplifies standard mode.

The team is excited about the sixth anniversary and gearing up for a “big bash” later this month. Part of the excitement surrounds the in-game collaboration with Triston Eaton, who is a "celebrated toy designer and street art muralist who dreamed up a beautiful set of commemorative in-game billboards that you’ll want to watch for whenever a match takes you to Erangel, Miramar, or Sanhok." according to the team.

The hype doesn’t end there for this event as a “special anniversary message event” will also be running until March 23, enabling players to send congratulatory messages and submit any questions. There will be 100 selected players who will receive "real-world 6th anniversary-themed items", including metal posters, postcards, and stickers.

The previous update that rolled out during January focused on map changes that aimed improvement on traversal around and across the Battle Royale’s map selection.

Another project in the pipeline that Krafton has actively begun developing is based on the Korean fantasy novel “The Bird That Drinks Tears.” The game will be "a whole new experience" based on the novel series written by Yeong-do Lee’s “complex characters” and “elaborate worlds.”

