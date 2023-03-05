How to use Bitwarden passwords on the go

Bitwarden is a popular password management service. It is available as a web-version, as desktop applications, mobile apps and as browser extensions.

Since it is cloud-based, passwords and other data stored in a user's vault are synced across all of these applications, provided that devices has Internet connectivity.

Using password managers on mobile devices makes sign-ins a lot easier on these devices. Instead of having to use the tiny on-screen keyboard to type the 30+ characters password, password manager support copying the password to the clipboard for easy pasting or even automatic sign-ins.

Bitwarden has created applications for Android and iOS, but these are not the only options that users of the service have when it comes to using the service on the go.

The following options are available:

Use the Bitwarden mobile apps for Android or iOS.

Access the Bitwarden vault directly from the main website.

Use a browser extensions.

All of these have advantages and disadvantages. Using extensions is limit to a handful of browsers that support extensions on mobile devices. Firefox does, but the Stable version does not allow installing most extensions yet. Browser extensions have the disadvantage that they work only in the browser context. While you may be able to copy passwords for use, it is usually better to use a dedicated app for that if system-wide access is required.

Bitwarden published the results of its annual audit recently. The company asks third-parties to conduct audits of its applications and infrastructure regularly. The company introduced Argon2 support across its apps and services recently as well.

Bitwarden password manager mobile downloads

The two better options, mobile apps and vault access, are universally available and usually the better choices.

Bitwarden's mobile apps are available on Google Play, Apple's App Store, and even on the Microsoft Store. Loading get.bitwarden.com in any browser on the mobile device should redirect to the right application store to download the application.

Here are the two main links:

Using Bitwarden on mobile

Bitwarden syncs password data automatically, which means that all passwords and other data stored in a user's vault are available on the mobile device after sign-in. The apps support up to five Bitwarden accounts. Bitwarden password exports can't be imported in the mobile apps; a desktop app or the web-version is required for that.

The mobile apps support a wide range of features. They come with options to create logins manually and a password generator.

Auto-fill is a powerful Bitwarden feature that fills out passwords automatically in web browsers and in apps on the device. The feature is not enabled by default, as it is the user's decision whether to use the feature or sign-in manually instead.

On Android, select Settings > Auto-fill services. Toggle the "Auto-fill service" option there to on, and make sure to select Bitwarden on the prompt that opens.

Similarly, on iOS, you'd go to Settings > Passwords > AutoFill Passwords and tap on AutoFill Passwords to enable the feature. When the Allow Filling From list opens, select Bitwarden.

If website data is added to individual logins stored in the password manager, these may be launched comfortably from within the application.

Bitwarden includes several additional features in its mobile application. Regarding security, users may change the default vault timeout of 15 minutes, enable two-step login, and the approval of login requests.

Bitwarden will prompt whenever it recognizes a login on the mobile device, if the login is not found already in the password manager's database. Users may add these logins to the vault for safekeeping and easier adding the next time a sign-in is required.

Mobile users may also access the vault on the Bitwarden website. No app or extension needs to be installed for that, but most of the comfortable options, such as auto-filling passwords or recognizing new logins, are not supported in that case. It is a good backup option, for instance, when the official app is not working at the time.

