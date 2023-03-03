If you’re a Formula 1 fan like me, you’re probably excited about the 2023 season starting this weekend. Last week, we saw some testing in Bahrain in preparation for what’s to come. Well, you can get your gears and revs up this weekend with F1® Manager 2022 being free to play on Steam for a limited time.

For those who don’t know much about F1® Manager 2022, Frontier Developments is the indie developer and publisher of the racing simulation game. It’s not from the same annual franchise we usually see from Codemasters. With the same tracks and drivers from the 2022 season, you won’t actually race in the game. Instead, you’ll work more on the management side of things, hence the title.

To celebrate the start of the F1 2023 season this weekend, Steam has announced that players will be able to play and download F1® Manager 2022 for free from March 2nd until Monday the 6th. If you like what you see and experience, you’ll also be able to buy the game with a 70% discount. However, this deal is only available this weekend.

Alright, now that we’ve spoken enough about the game, let’s chat about the F1 2023 season. I’ve been a McLaren fan since 1993, and no matter how poor their performance, I stick by its side. They’ve been improving these last two years, and I’m keen to see what Norris will do this year. Of course, he’s joined this year by Australian F2 rookie, Oscar Piastri. I’ll be watching to see which of these two will be better at qualifying, sprint races, and the main events this year.

Will we have another dominant Red Bull season, or will Mercedes take back the constructor’s title? That’s one of the top questions this year. Also, we saw some improvements with Williams recently. Ferrari fans will want to see increased performance this year after last year’s slight disappointment at not being competitive enough toward the end.

One of the top F1 news is that Susie Wolff has been appointed as the Managing Director of an F1 Academy series focused solely on female drivers. Many of us who have been watching the W series have long-awaited news in this regard, and we can’t wait to see what it has in store.

Hopefully, future F1 games like F1® Manager 2022 will have the F1 W series included once it becomes established.

