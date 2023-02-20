Exploring Apple's Plan for a Buttonless iPhone 15

The Future of iPhone Buttons: A Look at Apple's Plan for a Buttonless iPhone

Russell Kidson
Feb 20, 2023
Apple
|
5

The Future of iPhone Buttons: A Look at Apple's Plan for a Buttonless iPhone

It has been reported for some time that Apple is planning to replace the physical buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro with solid-state 'taptic' buttons. Recently published renders of the iPhone 15 by 9to5Mac seem to confirm this development. It appears that the physical volume rocker and power switch may be absent on certain upcoming models.

The Future of iPhone Buttons: A Look at Apple's Plan for a Buttonless iPhone

Although Apple's plan to eliminate physical buttons may seem innovative, it is important to note that HTC introduced the first phone without buttons in 2018, the HTC U12+. While the concept was intriguing, it failed to gain traction in the market. Therefore, it will be fascinating to observe how Apple executes its vision, and whether other smartphone manufacturers will follow suit. Undoubtedly, with Apple's considerable R&D budget, engineering acumen, and Tim Cook's innovative spirit, the company has the potential to succeed in this endeavor.

The HTC U12+ and Google's Pixel 2 implemented pressure-sensitive sensors on the smartphone's edge to replace traditional physical buttons. While these devices allowed for pressure-sensitive volume and power controls, they also featured a pressure-sensitive sensor that enabled the phone's frame to detect the force of a squeeze. To use these features, users had to squeeze their phones.

ADVERTISEMENT

It remains to be seen how the iPhone 15 will implement its buttonless design. It could feature a combination of pressure-sensitive buttons and touch-sensitive controls similar to those seen on AirPods, or it could incorporate a touch-sensitive system exclusively.

Apple has an array of possibilities to explore for its buttonless design. The company has previously implemented 'fake buttons' in its devices, such as the pressure-sensitive home button on the iPhone 7 and the trackpad on the MacBook. Moreover, as previously mentioned, the AirPods force sensors also function as pressure-sensitive buttons. These existing examples highlight Apple's prior experience with pressure-sensitive technology, which could inform the company's approach to implementing the feature in the iPhone 15.

Apple has several options to enhance the functionality of pressure-sensitive buttons in the iPhone 15. The pressure-sensitive buttons could potentially replace music controls on the display, freeing up space for other features. Additionally, the buttons could support various gestures, such as launching the camera without unlocking the iPhone 15, or initiating Siri, similar to Samsung's Bixby button. Another potential use for the pressure-sensitive buttons could be as triggers in games, providing a new level of tactile feedback for gamers.

Exploring Apple's Plan for a Buttonless iPhone 15

Advertisement

Related content

What's new in macOS Ventura 13.3 Beta

macOS Ventura 13.3 Beta fixes annoying Task Manager issue
iPhones Set to Receive WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture Mode for Video Calls

iPhones Set to Receive WhatsApp Picture-in-Picture Mode for Video Calls
iPhone users won't be able to install iOS 17 Developer Beta version for free

iPhone users won't be able to install iOS 17 Developer Beta version for free
Apple Debut of Mixed Reality Headset Is Reportedly Delayed Until June

Apple Debut of Mixed Reality Headset Is Reportedly Delayed Until June
Apple M2 Pro vs M2 Max

What are the differences between the Apple M2 Pro and M2 Max?
parallels desktop windows 11 arm mac

Windows 11: ARM version is now officially supported on Apple's M1 and M2 Macs

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. basingstoke said on February 20, 2023 at 6:15 pm
    Reply

    You gotta give it to Apple, they have a vision, and they strive towards it no matter the weather – and literally no other manufacturers out there have the balls to go into a different direction. Not sure if that says more about Apple or about all the other manufacturers, but it’s not a great thing for end users…

    1. Jason said on February 20, 2023 at 9:00 pm
      Reply

      At this point, their vision seems to be change for change’s sake. I’m sure there’s some small minority of Apple enthusiasts that will love anything Apple does, but the majority love the phones they have and don’t need anything new.

  2. Tachy said on February 20, 2023 at 6:37 pm
    Reply

    This shift to everything “touch screen” is stupid. We need stuff we can feel with our fingers and operate without looking at.

    1. Jek Porkins said on February 20, 2023 at 7:55 pm
      Reply

      Maybe it can have slight bumps so you can feel where they are.

  3. John G. said on February 20, 2023 at 7:30 pm
    Reply

    I beg your pardon, I celebrate the 22 articles published here on February 20th. However for my lack of time due to some exams coming soon, I will have a breathe on comments. I would like to comment every article and follow the discussions, but I really have not much free time currently. Thanks for the article! :[

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved