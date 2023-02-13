What’s happening with the unidentified objects that US fighter planes keep taking down?
In three days, the US military has shot down three flying objects over North American airspace. Another unidentified high-altitude object with strings attached and described as an “octagonal structure” was shot down on Sunday over Lake Huron in Michigan.
It is understood that the same item was picked up by radar over Montana on Saturday. When struck by a launched F-16 fighter jet, an air-to-air missile, it flew at 20,000ft across the Great Lakes region, a height that posed a risk for a civilian aircraft.
“I’m glad to report it has been swiftly, safely, and securely taken down,” - said Gretchen Whitmer, the state’s governor.
The object appeared to have traveled near US military sites, and the Pentagon said it posed a threat to a potential surveillance tool and civilian aviation. Off the coast of South Carolina, shot down a large balloon on 4 February, which China claimed even though, according to Beijing, it was only involved in innocent weather research.
Gen Glen VanHerck, responsible for safeguarding US airspace, has stated that they have yet to identify the three most recent objects, where they came from, or how they stayed aloft. He also said that the radar has been adjusted to track slower objects and that the recent three objects were referred to as “objects and not balloons” for a reason.
When VanHeck was asked if he ruled out extraterrestrials: “I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven’t ruled out anything.” was his response.
However, Reuters reported that a defense official stated that the military had not seen evidence that it was an extraterrestrial object. Military personnel is expected to be deployed to Lake Huron with diving gear designed for the freezing wanted to search for pieces of the destroyed object.
The US military continued with searches off the coasts of South Carolina and Alaska for fragments from the first destroyed balloon, which was the most prominent object of the four - taken to the military laboratories after being retrieved for analysis.
Although the Chinese government has insisted it was only for weather research after they admitted owning the balloon. It was disputed by the Pentagon, stating the balloon was transporting powerful equipment, and early indications suggest it could intercept communications. US military tracked the balloon for several days as it flew 60,000ft in the national airspace. Initially spotted on 28 January off the coast of Alaska.
Tensions have risen on both sides of the Canadian and US border as four downed flying objects have been shot down in a week, causing international political stresses.
Advertisement
Comments
“Ghacks is a technology news blog […]”
Now includes space and aeronautics. UFOs to come? Physical fitness, best diets?
How about “Are today’s hackers the new Web serial killers?”.
I mean, give it some punch, strong titles, sensationalism.
I’ve never seen so many articles since new authors lay their copies one after another.
Fast news like fast food when we’ve known gourmet articles for gourmet readers.
Fine cuisine remains, alongside hot-dogs and hamburgers, for how long?
Somebody get this Shaun clown out of the website please. Its a technology hacks blog not some guy who has no clue what he is talking about , but talks about it anyway. Get him out of here and get someone back who can write how to make windows run faster. Jeez.
This blog has gone downhill since it was sold to the ad company… not even a daily read anymore.
I thought this was a tech site. What next, political articles?
See, “Shaun”, this is why longtime readers, myself included, have quit this blog by now. Your nonsense articles that don’t belong here are a straight up pestilence. This blog is going down Titanic-style and I can’t think of any way “Shaun” and the other geniuses who have joined this blog as of late could generate more visitors here. Quite the contrary. At some point even Tom Hawack, who typically swallows absolutely everything as long as you write “gHacks” on it, will eventually quit this Softonic Lite monstrosity. When reader numbers have hit rock bottom, it will be too late to reconsider.
I mean, other communities have active, friendly, and knowledgeable communities and informative articles too. The articles of Ashwin and Martin Brinkmann will not be enough to save a blog that consists of 90% spam, like the spam this article here clearly is. RIP gHacks, was nice knowing you.
@Iron Heart, I never swallow, honey. Yes, I defend Ghacks because of what I’ve known of it, because of Martin, because of quality articles, a certain tempo, a style, because my temperature doesn’t rise hysterically even if I’m starting to be annoyed. I don’t know if I’ll stop coming here, not at this time, but I’m certain that with only the “geniuses” as you sarcastically describe them I’d have at least a foot outside.
This said, whatever our disagreements of the past, I appreciate reading you. I appreciate authenticity.
@Tom Hawack
My dude, this website is 90% spam and trash now. Even if Martin Brinkmann and Ashwin still post here, I am not enough of a fanboy for it to dig out their articles from under a pile of garbage. I am not as tolerant of this recent garbage performance as you are. I’ll call it out and then quit if nothing changes.