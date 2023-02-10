KeePass 2.53.1 password manager resolves vulnerability controversy

Martin Brinkmann
Feb 10, 2023
Security
|
2

KeePass 2.53.1 is a new update for the password manager that addresses a potential vulnerability in the application.

Password Manager KeePass 2.53 released with password history improvements

Last week, word about a vulnerability in the password manager spread online. Reported by the Federal Cyber Emergency Team of Belgium, it revolved around the application's trigger mechanism.

Using a specific trigger, an attacker could export the entire password database to another file. The main issue that Belgium's Federal Cyber Emergency Team saw was that KeePass did not prompt the user for the master password before allowing the export of passwords to commence.

ADVERTISEMENT

KeePass itself disputed the vulnerability, stating that malicious actors needed write access on the system and that the access would give them even more malicious options, including replacing the KeePass executable file, running malicious programs on the system, or modifying autostart and configurations on the system.

The lead developer of KeePass, Dominik Reichl, suggested that users could create an enforced configuration file to lock the trigger functionality. An attacker with write access could, however, modify that configuration file either, so that it did not resolve the underlying issue.

A properly protected system, with state-of-the-art antivirus, a firewall, and users who avoid common attack scenarios should prevent this type of attack entirely.

KeePass users had a few options to deal with the issue. They could switch to KeePass 1.x, a legacy version of the password manager that is still actively maintained. It lacks several features, including triggers. Other options included migrating to a KeePass port. The benefit of that approach is that the password database format is supported.

KeePass 2.53.1: vulnerability resolved

keepass 2.53.1 password manager

The point release addresses the issue. The official changelog highlights the fact: "Removed the 'Export - No Key Repeat' application policy flag; KeePass now always asks for the current master key when trying to export data.".

In other words: KeePass will prompt the user for confirmation before export data operations. Confirmation is given with the user's primary password, which needs to be entered before data exports begin.

The controversially discussed vulnerability shows how important it is to address concerns, especially regarding security. Reichl may not have changed his initial opinion that the vulnerability is not one, but he reacted to public concern and made a change to the application to address these concerns.

Information about the use of triggers is not available, but it seems likely that only a minority of KeePass users use these. Even fewer may use the password export trigger.

Closing Words

KeePass users may want to upgrade to version 2.53.1 immediately to protect their passwords against automated exports.

Users may also want to check a KeePass security setting to make sure that the database is properly protected against brute force attacks.

Now You: vulnerability or not, what is your take on this case?

Summary
KeePass 2.53.1 password manager resolves vulnerability controversy
Article Name
KeePass 2.53.1 password manager resolves vulnerability controversy
Description
KeePass 2.53.1 is a new update for the password manager that addresses a potential vulnerability in the application. 
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

reddit security incident phishing

Reddit discloses security breach: what you need to know
Bitwarden's web vault suffers an outage, apps and extensions were unaffected

Bitwarden's web vault suffers an outage; apps and extensions are safe and unaffected
Dashlane Password Manager has released the source code of its mobile apps

Protect Your Passwords Like Never Before with Dashlane's Mobile Apps Source Code Release
keepass key derivation

Improve KeePass security with this simple configuration change
Bitwarden Password Manager will add support for Argon2 KDF soon

Bitwarden Password Manager will add support for Argon2 KDF soon
TikTok Search

United States Senator demands TikTok app store ban

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Jojo said on February 10, 2023 at 8:38 am
    Reply

    It would be helpful if you could make a CLEAR linkout to the program website! Maybe put it in your Summary box.

    There isn’t one that I can see in the entire article.

  2. e said on February 10, 2023 at 9:39 am
    Reply

    How dose this solve anything? If I was a hacker, with your Database file, what’s stopping me from just using 2.53 or earlier for the export vulnerability, this only restricts/requires a password now moving forward.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved