The world of stargazers and astronomers is buzzing with the historic news that the Green Comet will be seen for the first time in almost 50,000 years. People are picking the perfect spot and waiting for the comet to pass by. What if you can’t go out and see it? What if you cannot find the perfect spot? This is where Sky Map comes in. This amazing app will show you the comet’s trajectory and other celestial elements.

What Is Sky Map?

Sky Map is an astronomical wonder. It was originally developed by Google; however, is now being maintained by Sky Map Devs. This app shows you everything happening in the solar system. You can see the different stars, constellations, and trajectories of planets, the moon, asteroids, and millions of other celestial bodies. You get real-time information on the app and you can see the changes as they happen in the solar system.

How Do I Use the App?

Using Sky Maps is extremely straightforward. All you need to do is activate your phone’s GPS, compass and gyroscopic sensor. Once you provide the required permissions, the app will show you the sky above where you are. You can see everything in real time and the information can be trusted, as the source is reliable. Most of the data is gained from outer space centers and NASA itself.

How Can I See the Green Comet?

As you may know by now, you can see the Green Comet with your naked eye; however, it’s better if you use a pair of binoculars or even a telescope. As mentioned above, if you can’t get out and see the comet in the sky, you can track its trajectory through the app.

Different Astronomical Objects

Once the Green Comet has moved out of Earth’s orbit, you can still use Sky Map and observe the other celestial bodies in the solar system. People often wonder if there is a difference between a comet, a meteorite, and an asteroid. The answer is no.

While most of these bodies are misrepresented in movies and TV shows, the fact remains that most of them will never come near Earth. This is mainly because of the gravity of the other planets, for example, Jupiter. Some objects do; however, enter Earth’s atmosphere because of their disintegration by friction. When these fragments reach Earth’s surface, they are called meteorites.

Large solid masses made of metal and rock are called asteroids. Their diameter measures almost hundreds of kilometers and the sun’s heat does not affect them.

Comets are celestial bodies made of rock, dust, ice, and organic compounds. These components sublimate as they get closer to the sun. This forms their long shiny tails. While most comets look similar, the Green Comet looks different because of the distinct green halo surrounding it.

An Educational Tool

Sky Map will give you a lot of interesting information about the world beyond Earth’s atmosphere. You can check the trajectory of different comets and asteroids and become an astrological expert with this app at hand.

