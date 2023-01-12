The US government is looking to use AI to help fight cybercrime

Patrick Devaney
Jan 12, 2023
Updated • Jan 12, 2023
Uncategorized
|
1

Another day in 2023 and another story about AI. This time, however, it isn’t about OpenAI or ChatGPT, this time it is about a new tactic the US Government is implementing in its battle against cybercrime.

The US government is looking to use AI to help fight cybercrime

In a joint effort between the Science and Technology Directorate, which works under the banner of the Department for Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, the US government is working on developing an AI sandbox that will enable researchers to work together testing new and innovative ways of fighting cybercrime and detecting threats.

Part of this move is the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Advanced Analytics Platform for Machine Learning (CAP-M), which will be used on-site and in cloud environments too. Both agencies put out a joint statement on the move saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fully realized, CAP-M will feature a multi-cloud environment and multiple data structures, a logical data warehouse to facilitate access across CISA data sets, and a production-like environment to enable realistic testing of vendor solutions […] While initially supporting cyber missions, this environment will be flexible and extensible to support data sets, tools, and collaboration for other infrastructure security missions.”

This means that the CAP-M will be used for experiments, with data analysis and correlation taking place in various ways in support of cybersecurity actions being taken across multiple organizations. The idea is that this will help them stay one step ahead of malicious actors who are constantly innovating and seeking new ways to break through their defenses.

A report in The Register claims that the security of the platform itself as well as all the related privacy issues that could cause problems are being taken into account. However, beyond that, information is thin on the ground about this will be done.

AI and machine learning will be involved in the project in a couple of ways. Firstly, as is often the case with these types of issues, the huge amounts of data that will need to be processed have led to the managers behind the projects deciding that a machine learning loop will be needed to automate certain workflows such as exporting and tuning the data. Also, however, the project will also involve testing various AI and machine-learning techniques to see how effective they can be.

While there are concerns being raised such as the model not being open or general enough to miss some types of threats, the project is being well-received at the Federal level. As the cybersecurity implications, the model of cooperation between the agencies is also being touted as something that could be repeated elsewhere in the past.

Summary
Article Name
The US government is looking to use AI to help fight cybercrime
Description
A new interagency collaboration has sprung up in the US government that is seeking to build a AI sandbox for testing out cybersecurity solutions.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

windows 11 search

The big search field on Windows 11's taskbar is unnecessary
Windows 11 Gaming Performance

Windows 11 2022 Update: Microsoft confirms lower than expected game performance
google topics

Google drops FLoC and announces Topics as the future cookie-less advertising system
firefox 94.0.1

Firefox 94.0.1 fixes a browser hang issue on Mac OS X 10.12

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. kalmly said on January 12, 2023 at 5:20 pm
    Reply

    Oh good. More government spyware.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved