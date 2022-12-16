Here are Google's favorite Chrome extensions of 2022

Google publishes a list of its favorite Chrome extensions every year. The company has just published the list for 2022 on the official The Keyword blog. Since it is a bit difficult accessibility-wise, we thought that it is a good idea to give you a cleaner list that is easier to go through.

Also, Google explains each extension in a few words only, which often is not enough to fully understand its functionality and limitations.

Without further ado, the Google Chrome extensions of 2022 that are Google's favorites:

Tango -- The extension assists users in creating how-to guides with screenshots. It captures each step of a workflow. There is a free version available, but it is limited in several aspects, including the inability to capture workflows across the desktop.

SwiftRead -- SwiftRead is a speed reading extension. Users may launch its interface on any page using Alt-V, or by using the extension menu. There is also an option to read any text by pasting it into the app. You may set a target words per minute read count and the font size in the interface. A Pro version is available that enables speed reading in PDFs, Kindle Books and ePubs, text-to-speech functionality, more fonts and color schemes, and more.

LINER -- A tool to highlight, save and organize information on the Internet. There is also a recommendation feature. The free version uses ads. There is a premium plan that unlocks more options.

Compose AI -- The extension is powered by Open AI and GPT-3. It is an AI assistant that is auto-completing or rephrasing sentences, replying to emails and more.

Visbug -- The open source extension assists designers and creators. It is a web design debug tool.

Check US Visa Slots -- For Indian users only. Allows anyone to check visa slot availability.

Workona Tab Manager -- Designed to improve tab management that supports workspaces, which helps users separate projects and tabs, backups, search across all tabs and more.

CrxMouse Chrome Gestures -- Adds mouse gestures support to Google Chrome. Comes with a set of gestures, e.g., to go back or forward, copy the URL, or search in a new tab.

RoPro - Enhance Your Roblox Experience -- The Roblox extension adds more than a dozen features to Roblox, including cloud play in certain regions, global themes, popular sort options and more.

eJOY English - Learn with Movies -- A language learning tool that works on most video sites, including YouTube, Netflix, Coursera, Ted or Udemy. It adds options such as direct translations of words, looking up definitions or synonyms, and more.

Equatio - Maths made digital -- Adds capabilities to create mathematical equations, formulas and quizzes. Supports typing and handwriting input.

MyBib: Free Citation Generator -- Creates automatic APA style, MLA format and Harvard referencing style citations.

What is your take on these extensions? Anything that caught your eye?

