Here are Google's favorite Chrome extensions of 2022

Martin Brinkmann
Dec 16, 2022
Updated • Dec 16, 2022
Google Chrome
|
0

Google publishes a list of its favorite Chrome extensions every year. The company has just published the list for 2022 on the official The Keyword blog. Since it is a bit difficult accessibility-wise, we thought that it is a good idea to give you a cleaner list that is easier to go through.

Also, Google explains each extension in a few words only, which often is not enough to fully understand its functionality and limitations.

swiftread
Swiftread extension

Without further ado, the Google Chrome extensions of 2022 that are Google's favorites:

  • Tango -- The extension assists users in creating how-to guides with screenshots. It captures each step of a workflow. There is a free version available, but it is limited in several aspects, including the inability to capture workflows across the desktop.
  • SwiftRead -- SwiftRead is a speed reading extension. Users may launch its interface on any page using Alt-V, or by using the extension menu. There is also an option to read any text by pasting it into the app. You may set a target words per minute read count and the font size in the interface. A Pro version is available that enables speed reading in PDFs, Kindle Books and ePubs, text-to-speech functionality, more fonts and color schemes, and more.
  • LINER -- A tool to highlight, save and organize information on the Internet. There is also a recommendation feature. The free version uses ads. There is a premium plan that unlocks more options.
  • Compose AI -- The extension is powered by Open AI and GPT-3. It is an AI assistant that is auto-completing or rephrasing sentences, replying to emails and more.
  • Visbug -- The open source extension assists designers and creators. It is a web design debug tool.
  • Check US Visa Slots -- For Indian users only. Allows anyone to check visa slot availability.
  • Workona Tab Manager -- Designed to improve tab management that supports workspaces, which helps users separate projects and tabs, backups, search across all tabs and more.
  • CrxMouse Chrome Gestures -- Adds mouse gestures support to Google Chrome. Comes with a set of gestures, e.g., to go back or forward, copy the URL, or search in a new tab.
  • RoPro - Enhance Your Roblox Experience -- The Roblox extension adds more than a dozen features to Roblox, including cloud play in certain regions, global themes, popular sort options and more.
  • eJOY English - Learn with Movies -- A language learning tool that works on most video sites, including YouTube, Netflix, Coursera, Ted or Udemy. It adds options such as direct translations of words, looking up definitions or synonyms, and more.
  • Equatio - Maths made digital -- Adds capabilities to create mathematical equations, formulas and quizzes. Supports typing and handwriting input.
  • MyBib: Free Citation Generator -- Creates automatic APA style, MLA format and Harvard referencing style citations.

What is your take on these extensions? Anything that caught your eye?

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Here are Google's favorite Chrome extensions of 2022
Article Name
Here are Google's favorite Chrome extensions of 2022
Description
Here is a better overview of Google's favorite 2022 extensions for the Google Chrome web browser (and other Chromium-based browsers)
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

google chrome 108 security update

Google Chrome 108 security update fixes 8 security issues
adguard chrome manifest v3

Google delays Chrome Manifest V3 rollout once again
Google Chrome adds support for Passkeys

Google Chrome 108 adds support for Passkeys on Windows, macOS and Android
google chrome memory saver

A look at Google Chrome's Memory Saver mode
chrome 108 mysterious update

Google releases Chrome 108 update without revealing anything about it
what is windows 11

Add ChatGPT answers to Google Search

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved