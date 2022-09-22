Mozilla is testing Firefox View - a feature that allows you to pickup tabs from other devices and access recently closed tabs
Mozilla has added a new feature called Firefox View in the Beta, Developer, and Nightly builds of its browser. It lets you view a list of your recently accessed tabs.
Firefox View tab - Tab Pickup and access recently closed tabs
If you are on the latest version of Firefox's test builds, you may have noticed a new button that has appeared on the left edge toolbar. The button has the Firefox logo on it (similar to Vivaldi and Opera's menu buttons), click on it, and a new tab will open, this is Firefox View.
Firefox View comprises 3 sections, the first of which is Tab Pickup. This section lists 3 recent tabs that you have accessed on your other devices. It displays the tab's title, favicon, URL (on mouse over), a time stamp, and the name of the device that you accessed it on. Right-clicking on a tab displays a context menu similar to the one that is displayed when you click on URLs. Aside from syncing across devices, this feature also pulls tabs from other versions of Firefox that you may have from the same computer, in my case Firefox stable, Nightly, Dev and Beta.
The next section, Recently Closed, as the name suggests, lists the tabs that you closed recently. This includes the tab's title, the link, favicon, and the timestamp when the tab was closed. There is no option to hide specific closed tabs from the list, this might be a problem for some users. The Tab Pickup and Recently Closed sections can be collapsed by clicking on the arrow button next to them.
Left-click on a recently closed tab to restore it (opens in a new tab), this can come in handy, especially if you closed a tab accidentally. I use the Undo Close Tab add-on for this very reason, but it is good to have a native option in the browser. But, the feature has a long way to go. Unlike Tab Pickup, Recently Closed tabs are not synced between devices, i.e., it only lists the tabs that you closed in the current browser. It does not remember the closed tabs from the previous session, so if you close some tabs and exit the browser, the tabs are lost. The extension that I mentioned is capable of remembering closed tabs across sessions.
Lastly, Firefox View has a banner that lets you access Colorways. You can apply the theme with a single-click, switch between themes, and set the intensity level.
How to remove the Firefox View button
Not a fan of the extra button on the toolbar? You can remove the Firefox view button, to do so just right-click on it and select "Remove from the toolbar".
You can add it back anytime from the customize toolbar page. Or, you could move it to the overflow menu. You may also access the Firefox View tab directly from the address bar by typing about:firefoxview
I couldn't find an option under Firefox Sync's settings, to change how Firefox View works. I'm assuming that it probably relies on the "Open tabs" setting to sync the active tabs between your devices.
There are a few preferences that are listed under firefox-view in the about:config page. For example, you can disable Firefox View by changing the value of browser.tabs.firefox-view from true to false.
Firefox View is kind of similar to the new tab page on Firefox's mobile browsers, specifically the Jump back in and recently visited sites sections. Even Firefox Sync's menu has a list of tabs that you have opened on other devices. However, the recently closed tabs section is probably what makes the new feature better than the other implementations. I'm surprised that Mozilla didn't choose to include it in the new tab page, but I think this is the best way to do it, without interfering with the current experience.
What do you think about Firefox View?
What do I think about Firefox View? A gadget, at first view.
> “Not a fan of the extra button on the toolbar? You can remove the Firefox view button, to do so just right-click on it and select “Remove from the toolbar”.
That’ll be most likely my choice. But not because I’d be against extra buttons but rather because I tend to disable whatever doesn’t fit my needs. I’m not saying this gadget won’t be welcomed by others, only that it seems to me that some people over at Mozilla get payed for inventing whatever may, in their view, bring an extra to Firefox, perhaps without considering the pertinence of their inventions. Bloat is our era’s constant enemy.
When you sign up for Mozilla’s Sync service, they request your E-Mail address which is personal info. Any connection you establish, which would include Sync, also reveals your IP address. How can you use this service in a privacy-minded fashion if that is the case?
I mean, you could perhaps create an E-Mail address with bullshit data behind it, and use a VPN, which is something I could immediately think of, but wouldn’t it be better if Mozilla did not request the E-Mail address and was content with an exchange of randomly generated codes? IP address sharing is perhaps not preventable; maybe they could ask a trusted company to act as a proxy for them, in order to anonymize the IP address, but even then you could still merge the datasets across companies. So perhaps it’s on the user alone to implement the IP address precaution (after disabling DoH in FF, that is) here. However, the E-Mail requirement is utter BOGUS.
Because they do not adhere to data minimalism, I would not trust any of Mozilla’s network services.
PS: Regarding the first picture of that article, what is that eye symbol on the right side supposed to mean? Cheers.
The eye symbol is the logo of one of the Colorway themes, you can view their description and preview the colors by clicking the Try Colorways button. There are 6 symbols in the image, one for each theme.
Basketball – Playmaker
Crown – Expressionist
Eye – Visionary
Headset – Dreamer
Heart – Activist
Shoe – Innovator
@Ashwin, first: thanks for the article; secondly, it’s necessary to differentiate what we think of a product, a service, a feature for ourselves and as a concept. For myself: I’m bound to disable ‘Firefox View’ because as i see it the features it includes are in a way shortcuts to what is already available. As a concept: why not, if it come in handy and given it’s avoidable, even if I continue to believe that browsers tend to create facilities on the ground a majority of users would have an oyster’s IQ. I’m not techie but, hey! being techie is not the problem when being opened to learning is the point!
About Colorway themes, side-note in fact : I personally don’t use them but who cares? Yet, I thought that Firefox’s Colorway themes was a feature which had been removed a few versions ago…
You know, or may know, not because I’m a star but given my seniority here, that I’m a fervent user of Firefox, so I aim not to break any of Mozilla’s initiatives. But I try to not mix what I like from what I dislike on the ground I’d globally prefer this to that.
Perhaps I’ve skimmed through the article, too quickly. I was on a touch ‘n’ go because occupied by another problematic.
Reading the article thoroughly now.
1- Tabs Pickup section lists the 3 recent tabs that you have accessed on your other devices. Aside from syncing across devices, this feature also pulls tabs from other versions of Firefox that you may have from the same computer.
Opened tabs as I understand it. Only last 3 tabs? There’s a native toolbar button but which only appears on the tabs toolbar once the tabs toolbar is filled with tabs, if I remember correctly (I’ve hidden it given I use the ‘Tabs Keeper’ extension for that purpose’) BUT not on other devices. PLUS : syncs across devices AND pulls tabs from other versions of Firefox. OK, Techie stuff mainly. Not sure cross-device Firefox tabs is a tremendous users’ requirement.
2- Recently Closed section lists the tabs that you closed recently.
Firefox’s native History toolbar button does that already.
3- Firefox View has a banner that lets you access Colorways.
Who changes a browser’s theme frequently enough to give any pertinence to a quick access to this feature?
Tom’s score.
Firefox View, the article : 10/10 (A+).
Firefox View, the concept : 6/10
Firefox View, the usefulness for himself (that’s me!) : 0/10
Merci beaucoup.
This would be really useful, if Firefox for Android could actually render the pages I like to visit.
I’m starting to think that they will never fix it.
@kuro68k
If you use it for the extensions… There is the Kiwi Browser which supports extensions as well. Double check whether the pages render there with the same extensions, only then you can say whether it is an “extension issue” or “rendering issue”, if you will.