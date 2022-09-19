Telegram adds more free reactions for users, new username links and more

Telegram has rolled out an update for its apps on Desktop, Android and iOS that increases the number of free animated reactions. It also introduces a new way to share profile links, among other improvements.

More free reactions for all users



There is a new panel that you can access by right-clicking on a message on Telegram Desktop (or single tap on the mobile app). Click the downward arrow button to expand the panel to access all available reactions. Telegram says that dozens of animated reactions (40, to be precise) are available for all users for free. The panel lists your most used reactions at the top, and in the non-expanded state. Telegram reactions are available in personal chats and group chats, admins can choose to allow some or all reactions in their groups.

There are several emoji reaction packs that users can unlock by subscribing to Telegram Premium, which might explain the name that the service has given these, Infinite Reactions. Premium users can select up to 3 reactions per message.

Super reactions are now supported in the mobile app, these display a larger animation on the screen, for the sender and the recipient. To send a super reaction, just long press on a reaction for a couple of seconds. The animations are rather neat too.

Emoji Status

Telegram's blog article mentions a new feature that is exclusively available for Premium subscribers. You can now add an animated emoji to your profile's status. The icon will be displayed next to your name, and will replace the premium badge in your chat list, profile and groups.

It also has 7 standard statuses that automatically changes in color to match your Telegram theme.

Username links

The messaging app has a slightly easier method to share usernames. Until now, Telegram users could share their profile by using a link such as t.me/username or https://t.me/username. The new username links don't require the forward slash, so you can just type username.t.me. This makes it easier to share a link to your Telegram profile.

Improvements in Telegram for Android - Prioritize downloads,

Users can now prioritize file downloads in the Telegram app for Android from the Downloads tab (in the Search view). While downloading multiple files, press and hold on one of the items, and drag it up or down to rearrange the order in which to download the files, with the top one being the highest priority. This feature is already available in the iOS app.

The Android app has received some improvements in the animations that are displayed when you access media files in chats. The latest version of the app is capable of changing the color of the Telegram icon to match your phone's theme color and dark mode settings. This feature is exclusive to devices running on Android 13 or newer.

New Login options in the iOS app



The Telegram app on iOS now lets you sign in with your email address to receive a login code (2-step authentication). It also supports sign in with Apple or Google.

It's good to see that Telegram is working on improvements and cosmetic features for free users. What do you think about these updates?

