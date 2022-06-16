Microsoft has released a new version of Windows 11 to the Dev Channel of the Insider Preview Program. You can now update to Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25140.

What's new in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25140

The latest version focuses on improving the performance of some apps, and fixes a few issues.

The legibility of the Euphemia typeface used by languages based on the Canadian Syllabic script has been improved, along with the screen rendering of 200+ characters at various sizes. The font includes new glyphs to support Unicode 14 characters for the Nattilik language. Korean language rendering in Office online apps has been improved on PCs that do not have the following fonts installed locally: Batang, BatangChe, Gungsuh, and GungsuhChe.

Selecting the English (New Zealand) input will not switch to Arabic (101) keyboard incorrectly anymore. You can switch between specific non-IME input methods using the language bar hotkeys.

A crash issue that happened when switching between modes in Task Manager pages (except the Processes tab) has been patched. The intensity of the colors used in the heatmap have been changed slightly.

Microsoft has fixed a crash issue with the error 0x80070026 that happened when copying files from network drives in File Explorer. A bug that was preventing Tabs from being rearranged has been fixed. The active tab's color will match the command bar. Using the hotkey Win + M to minimize Explorer should no longer result in artifacts in the windows thumbnail preview on the taskbar.

The Disks & Volumes section in the Settings app (System > Storage) will display the current drive name in the rename dialog. ARM64 devices will support x64 emulation better, as an error with the code 0xc0000409 that was causing certain apps to crash has been mitigated. Audio playback in some apps were stopping after a minute, Microsoft has resolved this issue.

Known issues in Build 25140

Two new bugs have been added to the list of known issues in Windows 11 Build 25140 release notes, while the previous issues related to Live Captions, Easy Cheat have not been patched.

Users have reported that stating File Explorer in certain ways when dark mode is enabled, such as from the command line, makes the file manager use the light theme in the body. The Widgets panel has an issue where it fails to remember the temperature units and pined widgets, causing the app to reset to the default settings.

I don't see the Explorer issue occurring in my VM, but the Widgets bug has been there for a while. Microsoft has released ISOs for Build 25140, you can download them from this page.

I had some trouble updating my virtual machine to this build, it got stuck at Downloading - 100%, but wouldn't start installing it even after I restarted the VM 4-5 times. It would get stuck at 100% after trying to restart the download. I fixed it by running Disk Cleanup to remove the previous version, along with the Windows Update files. It initially gave me an error code 0x800700002. When I clicked download and install, it worked. If you're facing the same issue, you may want to try the above step. Please remember that deleting the old version will prevent you from rolling back to it, in case you run into problems with the new build.

File Explorer Tabs are still not available for everyone, but you can enable it manually. If you had enabled it in the previous build, you will need to do it again after updating. I don't understand how this feature was pushed to the Release Candidate channel so soon, when it has not been tested by most people in the Dev Channel.

