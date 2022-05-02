Microsoft Edge beats Safari and Firefox to become second after Chrome on desktop systems

Microsoft's Chromium-based Microsoft Edge web browser surpassed the 10% usage share market on desktop systems in April 2022 according to Statcounter; this means that it is second only to Google Chrome, which still dominates usage share statistics.

Statcounter's global browser market share saw Edge break the 10% mark for the first time since its introduction. Microsoft's browser has a usage share of 10.07% of the desktop browser market worldwide according to Statcounter's statistics.

Google Chrome is leading the pack with a share of 66.64%. The browsers that follow in third, fourth, fifth and sixth place are Safari, with 9.61%, Firefox with 7.86%, Opera, with 2.43% and Internet Explorer, with 0.97% of the desktop browser share.

Edge's desktop share rose from 8.03% a year ago on desktop systems to 10.07%. Usage shares did not change much the other browsers in the top 5. Safari lost half a percentage, Firefox remained steady but it appears that it lost some of the gains that it made throughout the last year. Browsers in the other category saw a reduction of usage, but Statcounter does not reveal how much.

One explanation for Microsoft Edge's usage share rise on desktop systems is that it is the default Windows 11 web browser. Microsoft is pushing Edge on desktop systems and the retiring of Internet Explorer 11 next month may give Edge another slight push.

While Edge is doing well on desktop systems, it is not doing as well on mobile devices.Statcounter does not have Edge listed as a browser in its top sixth. Google Chrome is leading with 62.87% of the usage share, thanks to the company's dominant grip on the Android ecosystem. Safari is at 25.35%, Samsung Internet at 4.7%, Opera on 1.83%, and UC Browser at 1.36% of the mobile browser usage share.

Microsoft's dilemma is the lack of a mobile operating system. Google and Apple have cornered the market, and only some browsers, that are not created by the two big players, managed to gain a sizeable share of the market.

A look at combined statistics for desktop and mobile usage sees Chrome leading the field once again with a usage share of 64.36%. Apple's Safari browser follows with 19.13%, and Microsoft Edge is placed third with 4.07% of the entire market. Firefox, Samsung Internet and Opera with 3.41%, 2.84% and 2.07% respectively are placed fourth, fifth and sixth.

Closing Words

Chrome is fairly stable at the top, which may be surprising to some, as browsers such as Vivaldi, Brave, Firefox and even Edge have more to offer. It seems unlikely that Microsoft Edge, or any other desktop browser, is going to surpass Google Chrome anytime soon.

Now You: what is your favorite browser right now?

