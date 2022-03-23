Hundreds of HP printers affected by critical security issues
HP published two security bulletins that inform customers about critical security issues affecting hundreds of the company's printer models. Firmware updates that patch the security issues are available for some printer models but not for all.
The first security bulletin confirms that certain HP printer models are affected by critically rated security issue CVE-2022-3942. The remote code execution and buffer overflow issue uses Link-Local Multicast Name Resolution (LLMNR). The issue is rated 8.4 out of 10.
HP created firmware updates for some of the affected printer models and released mitigation instructions for others. Models of the following printer families are affected by the vulnerability according to HP:
- HP Color LaserJet Enterprise
- HP Color LaserJet Managed
- HP Digital Sender Flow
- HP LaserJet Enterprise 500
- HP LaserJet Enterprise Color Flow
- HP LaserJet Managed Flow
- HP LaserJet Enterprise Flow
- HP LaserJet Enterprise 600
- HP LaserJet Enterprise 700
- HP LaserJet Enterprise
- HP OfficeJet Enterprise Color
- HP PageWide Color
- HP PageWide Enterprise Color
- HP PageWide Enterprise Color Flow
- HP PageWide Managed Color
- HP Scanjet Enterprise 8500
- HP ScanJet Enterprise Flow
- HP Color LaserJet Pro
- HP LaserJet
- HP LaserJet Pro
- HP PageWide
- HP PageWide Pro
- HP PageWide Managed
- HP DeskJet
- HP DeskJet Ink Advantage
- HP DeskJet Plus
- HP DeskJet Plus Ink Advantage
- HP OfficeJet Pro
- HP DesignJet Z6+ Pro
- HP DesignJet Z9+ Pro
- HP DesignJet
- HP DesignJet XL
- HP PageWide XL
HP owners and system administrators should check the published table to find out if printers that are in use in the home, business or enterprise environment are affected. Firmware updates are available for some of the printer models, for others, mitigations are provided to disable LLMNR.
- HP Color LaserJet Pro - Disable unused network protocols and features using the Embedded Web Server (EWS)
- HP LaserJet Enterprise, HP PageWide Enterprise - Disable unused network protocols and features (EWS)
Second HP security bulletin
The second security bulletin lists three vulnerabilities: CVE-2022-24291 with a rating of 7.5 and a severity of high, CVE-2022-24292 with a rating of 9.8 and a severity of critical, and CVE-2022-24293 with a rating of 9.8 and a severity of critical.
HP notes that the issue can be fixed by installing a new firmware version that HP released. The list of affected products is smaller:
- HP Color LaserJet Pro
- HP PageWide
- HP PageWide Managed
- HP OfficeJet Pro
Firmware is available for all affected printer models with the exception of HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M2XX, which is listed as "remediation pending".
Closing Words
HP customers who operate affected printer models should consider upgrading the firmware immediately or apply the workaround to protect systems and data from attacks targeting the vulnerabilities.
Now You: do you operate one of the affected printer models? (via Bleeping Computer)
Comments
Ironically, we keep our HP printer turned off until we actually want to print something because it has this always on lighting that can not be disabled that we find annoying.
Same here with our Officejet Pro. Also I use after market ink that is super inexpensive. I have no doubt the HP firmware update would “fix” that problem too. I’ll take my chances, along with offline image backups for my computers.
Thank God this doesn’t affect me although all my 4 printers are listed, but I am running a supported Windows 11 with TPM 2.0 so my computers are all safeguarded, Fort Knox-level times TEN. Thank you Microsoft! I don’t need any HP firmware updates.
…should we tell him?
I ditched my last printer years ago. How many of these security-plagued HP printers will eventually be replaced by new ones? Allow me some musing…
According to recent market research, in my country (NL) 68% of households still have a printer, meaning that almost one-third is now printerless. I could not find longer-term prognostic research, but I assume that the number of printerless households keeps slowly but steadily rising, as there are ever less compelling reasons to actually print out things.
A recent market survey by a UK cartridge seller firm shows that only 25% of home printer owners will print something everyday, about 50% will print something at least once a week. Meaning that at home, most printers stand idle most of the time.
Interestingly, they also looked at what those home printers were used for. Not surprisingly, by far the most popular use was for “Business/Working From Home” (28%). The second most popular use was, somewhat more surprisingly, “Letters/Keeping In Touch” (19%).
To me, these two major uses of printers indicate (more or less) the two most important groups of people who still use a printer at home: (a) the from-home workers who need to produce some formal office paperwork, and (b) the elderly who still want (or need) to rely on paper for communication.
As the latter group will gradually get smaller, and for the first group the role of formal printouts-on-paper in businesses will continue to get smaller, my prediction is that in about ten years from now, the home printer will be almost extinct. A relic from the past.
The only kinds of home printer that may survive in the long run, will be those specialized high-quality ones that people can and will actually use for a hobby: like for creating artwork (now 10% of home use) or printing photos (now 12% of home use).
If I were HP, I would not only worry about security issues. I would think even more about ways of diversification.