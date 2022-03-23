Hundreds of HP printers affected by critical security issues

HP published two security bulletins that inform customers about critical security issues affecting hundreds of the company's printer models. Firmware updates that patch the security issues are available for some printer models but not for all.

The first security bulletin confirms that certain HP printer models are affected by critically rated security issue CVE-2022-3942. The remote code execution and buffer overflow issue uses Link-Local Multicast Name Resolution (LLMNR). The issue is rated 8.4 out of 10.

HP created firmware updates for some of the affected printer models and released mitigation instructions for others. Models of the following printer families are affected by the vulnerability according to HP:

HP Color LaserJet Enterprise

HP Color LaserJet Managed

HP Digital Sender Flow

HP LaserJet Enterprise 500

HP LaserJet Enterprise Color Flow

HP LaserJet Managed Flow

HP LaserJet Enterprise Flow

HP LaserJet Enterprise 600

HP LaserJet Enterprise 700

HP LaserJet Enterprise

HP OfficeJet Enterprise Color

HP PageWide Color

HP PageWide Enterprise Color

HP PageWide Enterprise Color Flow

HP PageWide Managed Color

HP Scanjet Enterprise 8500

HP ScanJet Enterprise Flow

HP Color LaserJet Pro

HP LaserJet

HP LaserJet Pro

HP PageWide

HP PageWide Pro

HP PageWide Managed

HP DeskJet

HP DeskJet Ink Advantage

HP DeskJet Plus

HP DeskJet Plus Ink Advantage

HP OfficeJet Pro

HP DesignJet Z6+ Pro

HP DesignJet Z9+ Pro

HP DesignJet

HP DesignJet XL

HP PageWide XL

HP owners and system administrators should check the published table to find out if printers that are in use in the home, business or enterprise environment are affected. Firmware updates are available for some of the printer models, for others, mitigations are provided to disable LLMNR.

Second HP security bulletin

The second security bulletin lists three vulnerabilities: CVE-2022-24291 with a rating of 7.5 and a severity of high, CVE-2022-24292 with a rating of 9.8 and a severity of critical, and CVE-2022-24293 with a rating of 9.8 and a severity of critical.

HP notes that the issue can be fixed by installing a new firmware version that HP released. The list of affected products is smaller:

HP Color LaserJet Pro

HP PageWide

HP PageWide Managed

HP OfficeJet Pro

Firmware is available for all affected printer models with the exception of HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M2XX, which is listed as "remediation pending".

Closing Words

HP customers who operate affected printer models should consider upgrading the firmware immediately or apply the workaround to protect systems and data from attacks targeting the vulnerabilities.

Now You: do you operate one of the affected printer models? (via Bleeping Computer)

