With this article, you can learn how to change mouse polling rate.

Your mouse polling rate is the number of times per second that your mouse reports its position to your computer. A higher polling rate means that your mouse will be more responsive, but it will also use more power and CPU resources.

Mouse polling rate response time is as follows:

125 Hz — 8 milliseconds

250 Hz — 4 milliseconds

500 Hz — 2 milliseconds

1,000 Hz — 1 millisecond

4,000 Hz — 0.25 milliseconds

8,000 Hz — 0.125 milliseconds

If you are experiencing lag or stuttering when using your mouse, you may want to try increasing the polling rate. Conversely, if you are experiencing battery drain or performance issues, you may want to try decreasing the polling rate.

To change the polling rate of your mouse, you will need to use the mouse's software or the operating system's settings.

How to change mouse polling rate using mouse software

Most mice come with their own software that allows you to customize the mouse's settings, including the polling rate. To change the polling rate using mouse software, follow these steps:

Download and install the mouse software from the manufacturer's website. Open the mouse software. Look for the "Polling Rate" or "Report Rate" setting. Select the desired polling rate. Save your changes.

The polling rate may be adjusted with specialized buttons on the mouse device, a feature seen on many high-end gaming mice. You may try out different polling rates by pressing the appropriate buttons on your mouse if you have them.

How to change mouse polling rate using operating system settings

Some operating systems, such as Windows and macOS, allow you to change the polling rate of your mouse using the operating system's settings. To change the polling rate using operating system settings, follow these steps:

Open the operating system's settings. Look for the "Mouse" or "Pointers" settings. If you don't see your mouse speed setting (in Windows 11, you can see it in the second option), select the "Advanced" tab. Look for the "Polling Rate" setting. Select the desired polling rate. Click "OK" to save your changes.

Note: The steps for changing the polling rate may vary depending on the mouse and operating system you are using.

Why you should change mouse polling rate?

Here are some of the benefits of changing the mouse polling rate:

Increased responsiveness: A higher polling rate means that your mouse will be more responsive, which can be helpful for gaming or other applications that require precise cursor movement.

A higher polling rate can help to reduce lag, which is the delay between when you move your mouse and when the cursor on the screen moves.

A higher polling rate can help to improve the accuracy of your mouse movements, which can be helpful for tasks such as graphic design or video editing.

Why you should not change mouse polling rate?

Here are some of the drawbacks of changing the mouse polling rate:

Increased power consumption: A higher polling rate will use more power, which can shorten the battery life of your mouse.

A higher polling rate will use more CPU resources, which can slow down your computer.

Some older operating systems or applications may not be compatible with a high polling rate.

If you are experiencing any problems with your mouse, such as lag, stuttering, or poor accuracy, you may want to try changing the polling rate. However, it is important to weigh the benefits and drawbacks of changing the polling rate before making a decision.

